The reception from China “sends a very clear signal that working with California is desired and, at minimum, politically safe and encouraged,” said Alex Wang, a professor of law at UCLA who focuses on the environment.

In fact, nationally, the number of existing houses bought by Chinese nonresidents of the U.S. or recent arrivals was down about 75% this year from 2017 and 2018 levels, according to the National Association of Realtors. A third of Chinese home purchases nationally are in California. UCLA economist William Yu doesn’t see the decline as a bad thing. In California, strong Chinese demand had added fuel to the state’s housing market and the run-up in prices that made homeownership unaffordable for most people.

Jewish response to Hamas war criticism comes from deep sense of trauma | The Conversation

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dov Waxman) Many people who aren’t Jewish are responding as if what’s been taking place is just another episode of Israeli-Palestinian violence. But it’s different for many Jews. My own Facebook feed is pretty much just pictures of Israelis who have been killed or are currently held captive in Gaza. Many Jews have friends and family in Israel, so it’s very personal for them.

“It activates vulnerabilities,” said UCLA’s Emanuel Maidenberg. “That’s one of the protective reactions that we have. It can be helpful in the short run. But the times it persists, and it becomes not helpful.” (approx. 2:30 mark).

“The goal is to ensure we have well-prepared computer science teachers for all students, so they can engage in the world around them. We’re making progress, but we have a ways to go,” said Julie Flapan, director of the Computer Science Equity Project at UCLA. The new law should help eliminate that confusion, possibly leading to the creation of a computer science credential.

Gen Z teens and young adults are having less sex than past generations and want less sexually explicit content shown in the media they watch. A new study from UCLA found that Gen Z teenagers and adults are asking for fewer sex scenes in the television and movies they consume. The “Teens and Screens” report out of the school’s Center for Scholars and Storytellers found that 51.5% of adolescents would prefer to see more content that portrays platonic relationships and close friendships.

“You pay for everything else related to cars. The one thing you don’t pay for — curb parking — is a mess,” said Donald Shoup, an urban planning professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the dean of parking researchers in America.

New research finds the first proof that wild female chimpanzees experience menopause, similar to humans. The study was part of two decades of research in the Ngogo community of wild chimpanzees in western Uganda’s Kibale National Park. “In societies around the world, women past their childbearing years play important roles, both economically and as wise advisers and caregivers,” said first study author Brian Wood, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “How this life history evolved in humans is a fascinating yet challenging puzzle.” (Also: Live Science.)

Dr. Catherine Sarkisian, a professor and geriatrician at the University of California, Los Angeles, agreed. Given the national shortage of primary care doctors, NPs are a critical source of care for many Americans, said Sarkisian, who co-authored an editorial published with the study. What’s important, she said, is addressing the variance in prescribing “across disciplines”: Why do some providers account for a disproportionate share of potentially inappropriate prescriptions?