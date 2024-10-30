UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Dan Blumstein was gently holding a yellow-bellied marmot pup, conducting research, when he first heard one scream. “I was sort of shocked by this scream and almost dropped this animal,” he says. “I had this sort of emotional response to this scream.” Blumstein, a behavioral ecologist and conservation scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, leads one of the world’s longest-running experiments on a wildlife population: Yellow-bellied marmots living high in the mountains of southern Colorado.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) News of arson fires that started Monday in ballot boxes in Vancouver, Washington, and in Portland, Oregon, show that not all threats to the integrity of our elections come from well-organized militias or foreign governments. (Hasen was also featured by the New York Times, Vox and MSNBC.)

The UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Institute published a report on Pennsylvania at the end of September, highlighting that in the last two presidential elections the victories were decided by narrow margins: Trump won by 44,000 votes in 2016 and Biden by 81,000 in 2020. Those numbers are much lower than the number of eligible Latino voters. (Translated from Spanish.)

A 2014 study on indemnification practices in 44 of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies and 37 small and mid-sized agencies found that police are almost always indemnified, that is, not held financially responsible for settlements and judgments in misconduct cases. The study from UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz found that between 2006 and 2011, governments paid roughly 99.98% of the money that plaintiffs recovered in lawsuits accusing police of civil rights violations.

“Picture an open book. Then picture a big marker streak across the page,” said David Jewitt, a distinguished professor of astronomy at UCLA who signed the letter. “That’s what they do.”

Some labor analysts question whether automation will help workers. Brian Justie, a senior research analyst at the UCLA Labor Center, visited a restaurant that used Flippy during the summer. “Whether or not it’s faster or cheaper than a ... traditional restaurant, I think what it very clearly was, it was fewer people doing pretty much the same amount of work or more work with a limited menu,” he said.

Critics also say that the regulations will cost employers. But a UCLA analysis of workers’ compensation claims in California suggests that a national heat standard saves money overall. The study estimated the cost of heat-related injuries between $750 million and $1.25 billion a year in California alone, including medical bills, lost wages and disability claims.

Ravi Aysola, an associate clinical professor of medicine at UCLA Health, says establishing a consistency with our body’s internal clocks — our circadian rhythm — is key to creating positive sleep habits.