UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world's news media.

Using mobile phones to L.A.’s homeless population | Los Angeles Times

When USC researchers set out to document the effects of the digital divide on homeless people, they made an unexpected finding: 94% of their survey participants owned a cellular phone. Leveraging that knowledge, a crosstown team from USC and UCLA — drawn together by a common social mission — has been conducting a novel survey of the Los Angeles homeless population. (UCLA’s Randall Kuhn is quoted.)

Fires wipe out two decades of climate gains | Los Angeles Times

The inventory, however, did not account for the roughly 127 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent that were released by the state’s 2020 wildfires. That piece of the equation was announced earlier this month by UCLA researchers. They found that wildfires were second only to transportation as the state’s primary source of planet-warming gases in 2020, ahead of industry and electrical power generation.

Permitless gun-carry laws raise new dilemmas for cops | Associated Press

“It used to be if someone was carrying a firearm and they had a concealed carry permit, it would be less suspicious for them to have a firearm,” said UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, an expert on gun policy. “But when you eliminate the permit requirement, then anyone can carry a firearm on the streets and it becomes harder for police and for others to figure out whether that person has bad intent or not.”

New treatment strategy for combatting COVID | Washington Post

Doctors say there is a clear need for more treatments. “My feeling is that we really need to focus on the host,” said Otto Yang, associate chief of the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Part of the reason we don’t have better treatment is we don’t fully understand the process leading to severe illness.”

California revenues decline amid economic worries | Associated Press

A declining stock market means there’s less incentive for tech startups to begin selling shares of stock to the public … “It doesn’t mean that tech itself is not a source of strength, though it may not be a source of as rapidly increasing revenues as it was a year ago for the state general fund,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, faculty director for the UCLA Anderson Forecast, which projects economic trends.

The political influence of Latino evangelicals | CNN

More recently, Latino churches organized fundraisers and some even dipped into their budgets to help people pay rent when Covid-19 struck and many lost jobs. When patriarchs and matriarchs died of Covid-19 complications, churches held services and helped pick up medicines or groceries for the surviving family members, said Robert Chao Romero, a historian at UCLA and author of the “Brown Church: Five Centuries of Latina/o Social Justice, Theology, and Identity.”

Supreme Court: Race in college admissions | National Public Radio

After California banned race-conscious admissions in 1996, the proportions of Black and Latino students at the University of California, Los Angeles fell drastically. By 2006, a decade later, only 96 Black students enrolled in a freshman class of nearly 5,000. They became known as the “Infamous 96.” UCLA responded to those numbers by recrafting its admissions policies to take a more “holistic” approach, considering several factors including whether students were the first in their family to go to college, what high school they went to and their family’s income. (UCLA’s Mitchell Chang was quoted.)

9 states have banned affirmative action | New York Times

Before the ban, Black students made up 7 percent of the student body at U.C.L.A. By 1998, that figure had slipped to 3.93 percent. By the fall of 2006, the freshman class included only 96 Black students out of nearly 5,000. In an effort to address that gap, officials in California have spent more than $500 million in outreach to underserved minority students since 2004, lawyers for the state said in a Supreme Court brief this year.

Prop. 1: Does it remove all abortion restrictions? | San Francisco Chronicle

“Prop. 1 does not bar the Legislature from regulating contraception and abortion. It does not allow abortion up to the moment of birth,” said Cary Franklin, director of the Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy at UCLA Law School.

Debate about King Tut’s tomb rages on | New York Times

Kara Cooney, a professor of Egyptian art and architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles, noted the fraught scholarly terrain. “Nick’s work is evidence-based and carefully researched,” she said. “But few Egyptologists will say it on record because they are all afraid of losing their access to tombs and excavation concessions. Or they are just plain jerks.”

Hasidic Jewish political power in N.Y. | New York Times

Satmar leaders believed that the United States represented a “kingdom of grace,” said David N. Myers, a history professor at UCLA and co-author of a book about Kiryas Joel, a Hasidic community in New York’s Hudson Valley. Leaders sought benefits — housing and other subsidies — and quickly realized that they needed to understand how to navigate the political system, concluding that “that this was the American way and they needed to do so in order to preserve their communities,” Mr. Myers said.

Communities grapple with school shootings | CNN

“It’s really hard to talk about justice and closure when it’s an ongoing issue,” said Ron Avi Astor, a social welfare professor at UCLA. “When there’s a disaster that happens and it’s done and over with, then you could look back and we could come together as a country. But when it’s happening every week, over and over and over again, there is no justice or closure, because it’s not done. We’re in the midst of it, as a collective, as a country.”

Indigenous Angelenos hope to seize moment for change | LAist

“Within the official discourse, indigeneity and Indigenous people are largely invisible because ‘everybody is Latino, everybody’s Mexican’, and therefore that homogenizes the population,” said Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, a UCLA sociologist who directs the school’s Center for Mexican Studies.

Shows by minorities, women get smaller budgets | NBC’s “Today”

Television shows created by racial minorities and white women receive smaller budgets compared to white men, according to the Hollywood Diversity Report released Oct. 27 by UCLA’s Entertainment and Media Research Initiative. The study analyzed 407 television series that aired or streamed in 2020–2021 across cable, broadcast and digital platforms and found that white men were less likely to receive smaller budgets for each episode. It also found that during that time, white creators and men made the majority of the shows. (Also: KCRW-FM.)

Have ‘sexy’ Halloween costumes gone too far? | USA Today

“It’s a sad irony that the one day of the year when people are free to play and experiment and explore ways of being outside of the everyday, so many women still feel that they have to dress sexy in order to be interesting or desirable,” says Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Looking toward election denial issues in 2024 | New York Times

“You can imagine a lot of mischief with all the nitty-gritty stuff that nobody pays attention to,” said Richard Hasen, an elections expert at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Election conspiracies likely in swing states | Vox

But even the possibility of violence could have a deterrent effect on voters. “It creates the conditions whereby, around the country, it could deter people from voting, and cause people to be nervous because they don’t know what could happen in their own areas, so I think the effects are much wider than what’s happening in a particular county in Arizona,” Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and the director of its Safeguarding Democracy Project, told Vox.

How adults are losing the war against teen vaping | Vox

Medical experts like Jackler and Dr. Michael K. Ong, M.D., Ph.D. professor of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, say that health risks to teens are overwhelming. Research shows that when teens start vaping at a young age, this invariably may lead to the likelihood of nicotine addiction.

Hearts from donors who had COVID are transplant-safe | HealthDay News

A person with heart failure in dire need of a new heart may have faced delays in getting one during the pandemic when potential donors tested positive for COVID-19. As some centers began accepting these hearts for transplant anyway, data from a new study shows that hearts from COVID-19 positive donors may be as safe to transplant as those from someone without the virus. “These findings suggest that we may be able to be more aggressive about accepting donors that are positive for COVID-19 when patients are in dire need of an organ for heart transplantation,” said study author Samuel Kim, a third-year medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles.

Black Americans’ vaccine hesitancy less about history | Medical Xpress

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccination rate in the Black community lagged well behind that of whites, a gap many in the media speculated was the result of fears based on historical health-related injustices like the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study. But new research by UCLA psychologists shows that vaccine hesitancy and mistrust of medical professionals among Black Americans may hinge more on their current unsatisfactory health care experiences than on their knowledge of past wrongs. (UCLA’s Kimberly Martin, Annette Stanton and Kerri Johnson were quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

Under Musk leadership, Twitter faces content challenges | Marketplace Tech

“Talking about having a social media platform “without content moderation” is just an absurdity, and it’s not possible. So then the question becomes, if we know that there has to be some kind of baseline way to control material that may just not be suited for any kind of consumption, such as, let’s say, child sexual abuse material, if we acknowledge that there has to be some way to intervene upon that, then the question becomes, where does one draw the line?” said UCLA’s Sarah Roberts. (Roberts was interviewed.)