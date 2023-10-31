UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The people at the helm of that technology? UCLA’s California Policy Lab. Their scientists developed a machine learning algorithm that predicts who is most likely to become homeless, scouring the county’s vast collection of data to see what services people are using. (UCLA’s Janey Rountree was interviewed.) (approx. 1:50 mark).

“It’s highly likely that many of the giant sequoias in their current groves may not make it for the next century,” Park Williams, a climate scientist at UCLA, told The New York Times. He added, “We’re already pushing up against the boundaries of what these trees can tolerate.”

“It wasn’t too long after, in the early 20th Century, that the first big, important water source, the LA Aqueduct, came to life. Then nearly ten years later we had an agreement and a large amount of infrastructure built, to bring in Colorado River water. It did take four decades more to bring in water from Northern California through the State Water Project,” said UCLA’s Greg Pierce (approx. 1:55 mark). UCLA’s Stephanie Pincetl was also interviewed.

But even with the historically dangerous offshore wind pattern, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said he expected any fire activity to remain more limited compared with prior years because of one key factor: moist fuels. “The lack of exceptionally dry vegetation makes firefighting much more tractable,” Swain said at a virtual briefing Monday. “The fuels are providing a bit of impediment.”

If anyone understands the air quality risks associated with those projects, it’s Suzanne Paulson. The atmospheric scientist at the University of California Los Angeles studies how traffic pollution moves through urban environments. Her research has investigated how far highway pollution penetrates into neighborhoods and whether barriers like trees or concrete walls offer residents any protection. (Paulson was quoted.)

And they may want to rule more broadly on First Amendment implications to avoid continuing the stream of recent Lanham Act constitutional challenges, trademark law professor Mark McKenna of UCLA said. “I think it would have been better if they had done that form the beginning, but they didn’t. So now we’re scrambling,” McKenna said. “This is a mess. They should have never gotten into this game. Now they’re in it and now they’re going to have to do something.”

Across California, two groups of children living among the most difficult environments — foster youth and those experiencing homelessness — are also the most likely to be sent home through punitive, out-of-school suspensions, new research shows. That’s according to the UCLA Civil Rights Project and the Oakland-based National Center for Youth Law, which published a report Monday examining suspension data throughout the state. (UCLA’s Ramon Flores and Dan Losen were quoted.)

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation that creates a new transfer pathway to the University of California system, starting with the University of California, Los Angeles. The move is the result of a collaboration between state law makers and UC leaders and comes after substantial back-and-forth discussions between the two parties on how to best streamline the transfer process from two-year colleges to the university system.

While cases of drugs “laced” with the powerful opioid fentanyl make headlines, UCLA researcher Joseph Friedman, who studies overdose deaths in the United States, said it’s more common for people to deliberately take both stimulants and opioids. The reasons for this are complex, he said, but include fentanyl users turning to cocaine or methamphetamine to “push through” withdrawal from the opioid until they can find the money for their next fix. While opioids lead to drowsiness, stimulants can cause a burst of energy.

“If parents say, ‘Fruits and veggies are awesome because it helps us lose weight,’ the weight stigma starts to creep in,” says A. Janet Tomiyama, a psychology professor at UCLA. Experiencing stigma or discrimination because of body size can worsen or even cause health problems.

“This paper provides a new level of detailed understanding of how some desert plants can both excrete salt and use it to take up water from the air into leaves,” says plant physiologist and ecologist Lawren Sack of UCLA, who was not involved in the study.

“Wine does have more concentrated amounts of resveratrol than grapes because the alcohol extracts it from the skin during fermentation,” says Zhaoping Li, MD, PhD, chief of the division of clinical nutrition at UCLA Health.