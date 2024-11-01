UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA achieves AANAPISI status | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

UCLA has become an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution, joining over 200 other institutions across the nation that share this designation. (UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt and UCLA’s David Yoo, Robert Teranishi, Willa Mei Kurland and Genevieve Chin were quoted.)

The team led by historian Kelly Lytle-Hernández at the University of California, Los Angeles is finalizing an investigation that will reveal the power of the deportation machine that the United States has. It is a system that politicians of all political parties and ideologies have taken advantage of. (Lytle-Hernández was quoted. Translated from Spanish.)

At UCLA, there’s an archive with great sentimental value and great research value. Amid the myriads of items at the Louise M. Darling Biomedical Library is a collection of baby books. (UCLA’s Russell Johnson was cited.)

In an annual study conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles’ Center for Scholars & Storytellers entitled “Teens & Screens,” one thing is clear in 2024: teens want less sex and more stories about friendships in their TV shows and movies. That’s right — ”nomance,” as it’s being dubbed, is in demand over romance.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Shohini Kundu, Tyler Muir and Jinyuan Zhang) The U.S. economy has surprised many forecasters by avoiding recession as inflation has come down. The Federal Reserve’s interest-rate management since the Covid pandemic appears mostly brilliant in hindsight. But we believe another, unappreciated factor was at work, one behind the control of the Fed.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jenny Taitz) Election anxiety is understandable. The outcome of this race is important and we have limited control over it. And no matter who wins, Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, roughly half the country will experience disappointment. Fortunately, there are research-backed ways to effectively calm yourself without simply tuning out the news. And simply knowing that those tools are available can be important, because your perception of stress can affect your response.

Vacancy taxes can work to a limited degree in larger cities, but an empty homes tax could make a huge difference in smaller towns like South Lake Tahoe, said Shane Phillips, who manages the Randall Lewis Housing Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“When you compare the two presidential campaigns, it is not even close, the Harris campaign has a huge infrastructure in place dedicated to communicating with and mobilizing Latino voters, while Trump seems more focused on anti-immigrant comments to rile up his most right-wing supporters,” said Matt Barreto, director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project and professor of political science and Chicano studies.

“We have communities in California that are served drinking water that has been out of compliance with regulatory standards for potent toxins like arsenic for years,” said Lara Cushing, an associate professor in UCLA’s Department of Environmental Health Sciences. And climate change is eroding people’s access to clean water, she said. “There is kind of a perfect storm, if you will, of compounding hazards.”

The UCLA law professor Richard Hasen, a vocal critic of ballot selfies, argued in The New York Times’ opinion section in 2016 that laws against them remained necessary to shore up election integrity.

“The higher the political stakes, unfortunately, the lower people will sink in order to invalidate a candidate who is a woman,” Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at UCLA, previously told USA Today.

“It’s hard to say a blanket kind of statement, but it’s certainly a concern … Sometimes, people might not realize that gutters are dumping right out onto a slope and really concentrating a lot of water with a lot of force,” said UCLA’s Kevin Coffey (approx. 1:25 mark).

In many places across the globe, this is causing more violent and sudden swings between drought and flood extremes. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist who studies the phenomenon at the University of California, Los Angeles, calls it “hydroclimate whiplash,” or simply “weather whiplash.”

The main way to reduce the duration of a flu infection is to take antiviral medications, meaning drugs specifically designed to combat viral infections, Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, told Live Science.