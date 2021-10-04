UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Supreme Court: Gun rights and abortion | Los Angeles Times

[The court] voted to hear a New York case that asks the court to rule that the Constitution protects the right to carry a loaded handgun when leaving home. It “could signal the start of a new era of judicial hostility to gun control,” UCLA law professor Adam Winkler said. He said a ruling in favor of the New York gun owners could have a big impact in Los Angeles County, where permits to carry a concealed weapon require a “special need” and are rarely granted.

Health fears over Aliso Canyon gas rupture | Los Angeles Times

“There just isn’t really great scientific literature on what that length of exposure can mean for the formation of long-term health effects,” said Michael Jerrett, a professor of environmental health science at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Given how much time has passed since the leak, he added, “going back now and reconstructing the exposure is a really complicated and uncertain task.”

Sheriff settles school disputes; Black teens bear the brunt | KPCC-FM, LAist and ProPublica

“They’re turning the principal’s office into the police station,” said Daniel Losen, director of UCLA’s Center for Civil Rights Remedies. “They’re being referred to law enforcement with the kinds of things that, once upon a time, you would just have a little detention, or meet with a principal, or a parent conference.”

Why is there a push to vaccinate children? | Los Angeles Times

Children, indeed, have low rates of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Still, “the risk is not zero,” UCLA medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert Dr. Robert Kim-Farley said. More than 600 children under 18 in the U.S. have died after contracting COVID-19. Nearly 300 of them were between 12 and 17.

How R. Kelly got away with it | New York Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw) R. Kelly believed he could lie about his sexual predation and bury the allegations against him with an endless supply of cash, distractions and legal maneuvering. For more than two decades, he was absolutely right. But this week, his victims finally found justice.

Kids’ show ‘Alma’s Way’ promotes diversity, critical thinking | New York Times

All this realism serves to help diverse young viewers see themselves, an experience Manzano remembered never having as a small child. It is still rare: According to research conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, for its annual Hollywood Diversity Report, Latino actors had just 5.6 percent of the major roles in live-action scripted television in the 2017–18 season and 5.8 percent in 2018–19.

As whites retire, fast-growing Latino labor will fill gaps | NBC News

The American Latino population’s young age, high labor force participation and rapid increases in education make them a crucial segment of the labor market on whom employers will increasingly come to rely, said Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, director of research for the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles.

South Korea’s ‘Squid Game’ is a dystopian hit | Wall Street Journal

“Squid Game” is a story of underdogs, relatable for people who struggle, that resonates with younger audiences, much like how the K-pop band BTS became a voice for millennials, said Suk-Young Kim, head of theater and performance studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Korea is no longer an exotic site where only a certain dedicated fandom culture exists,” said Prof. Kim, who has written a book about South Korea’s music industry. “It’s a major cultural hub with rising prominence in Hollywood and on Billboard charts.”

Hollywood faces strike from behind-the-scenes workers | Washington Post

“In the short run it would shut everything down,” said Glenn Williamson, a producer and former studio executive who teaches at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “The people in the guilds — they’re the lifeblood of a production.”

Latinos urged to back film, TV labor strike | NBC News

Ana-Christina Ramón, co-author of UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report, in which Latinos have achieved no more than six percent of main cast roles in television and film since 2014, argued that Latinos can hold IATSE accountable and at the same time support it in its fight with producers. “Latinos can demand better access and more representation while still advocating for safe working conditions and regular working hours, which seems to be at the core of what IATSE is requesting,” she said by email.

Hard to tell flu, COVID symptoms apart this year | Wall Street Journal

“The clinical symptoms and signs of influenza and COVID-19 are virtually identical minus the difference in loss of smell and taste,” says Daniel Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

Merck touts new pill in fight against COVID | Fox News

“This new drug from Merck is definitely an important tool in our toolbox to fight COVID-19. What it does is that it actually reduces the ability of this virus to replicate. That means it’s not going to be able to really take over,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Beijing not thrilled about Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ | NBC News

Michael Berry, director of the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies, said Liu’s comments had been “taken out of context and politicized.” “Once a cyberattack is waged against a film or individual in China, there are usually a series of talking points that are manufactured and then leveraged to take advantage of rising nationalist sentiment,” he said.

There’s still a paper shortage | Marketplace

“Everything is interconnected,” said Chris Tang, a professor at UCLA who studies global supply chain management. He says it comes down to paper pulp. It’s produced in mills, which are slowed down because of worker shortages. And when there’s a demand surge for one product, like toilet paper, other production might be delayed: “Books, wrapping papers, toilet paper, cleaning paper, they’re all using paper,” Tang said.

Could your COVID test be wrong? | Mashable

Two ways of measuring test accuracy are specificity and sensitivity, says Shangxin Yang , the assistant medical director of the clinical microbiology laboratory at UCLA Health. Sensitivity is the percentage of actually positive cases that are correctly identified as positive. This means that “if a test is less sensitive, then you might get more false negative results,” Yang says, meaning people who test negative but are actually positive.

Expectant mothers remain at high risk of COVID | Los Angeles Daily News

Back in March 2020, when many factors were still unknown about the virus, a team of researchers at UCLA and UC San Francisco launched a study of pregnancies affected by COVID-19 … Dr. Yalda Afshar, of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said she created the Pregnancy Coronavirus Outcomes Registry after realizing there was not enough data on the effects of the virus on pregnant women and their babies. (UCLA’s Dr. Mya Zapata is also quoted.)