UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Philippines lottery: How did hundreds win jackpot? | BBC News

Terence Tao, a maths professor from University of California, Los Angeles told the BBC that a pattern like this being a winning series of numbers is rare “for any single lottery”. “But there are hundreds of lotteries every day around the world, and statistically it would not be surprising that every few decades, one of these lotteries would exhibit an unusual pattern,” he said.

Deadly collision of racism, mental illness | New York Times

Edward Dunbar, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who researches bias-motivated crimes, does not find it surprising that during the pandemic, as anti-Asian rhetoric swirled through public discourse — not least thanks to Mr. Trump, who repeatedly referred to Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus” and “kung flu” — some people with mental health disorders acted on it. (Dunbar is quoted.)

Add more happiness to your daily life | NBC’s “Today”

“The way we spend our time and how we approach our time has a significant influence on how happy we are,” said UCLA’s Cassie Holmes. In her new book, “Happier Hour,” author Cassie Holmes offers up ways to make each hour in your day feel more fulfilling. (Holmes is interviewed.)

California’s new jaywalking bill | LAist

A 2020 UCLA study found Black Angelenos represented 16% of all traffic fatalities between 2013 and 2017, nearly double their share of the city’s population. Data compiled in the study also showed that one in every four people killed in a crash over those five years was either a Black or Latino pedestrian.

How will California weather a recession? | San Francisco Chronicle

Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, said the state has been “stockpiling” reserves since the last recession. As a result, state-government deficits will not exacerbate a recession, should one occur, like they have in the past.

What’s the best way to wash your face? | NBC’s “Today”

Our skin turns over every few weeks, Dr. Emily Newsom, board-certified dermatologist at UCLA Health, told TODAY. Your skin cells are always shedding, which can clog your pores, she explained. That, combined with sweat, environmental exposures, and makeup and skin care products can all leave your skin dirty. It can also exacerbate skin conditions, like acne.

Megadrought could be new normal in Southwest | New Scientist

“As you warm the air, the air’s demand for water increases,” says Park Williams at the University of California, Los Angeles, a co-author of the research. Warmer air can hold more moisture, meaning less water is left in waterways or the soil. In previous work, Williams and his colleagues found that human-caused climate change accounted for about 46 per cent of the severity of the current megadrought in southwestern North America. They concluded that warming contributed to the drought mainly by drying out soil and reducing the amount of precipitation falling as snow, leaving less snowpack to provide a reservoir of water for the drier, warmer months.

Mindfulness linked to lower blood sugar in diabetics | Healthline

According to Dr. Rashmi S. Mullur, an endocrinologist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, mind-body practices can also help people with type 2 diabetes cope with stress, including any stress related to their condition. This is the stress that comes from living with diabetes (i.e., carefully monitoring what you eat and how active you are and possibly taking medications.)

Reproductive health of Asian immigrant women | City News Service

Researchers from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health have been awarded a federal grant for a multi-year study focused on the sexual and reproductive health of Asian immigrant women in the United States … “Asian immigrant women report greater odds of unintended pregnancies and are less likely to use sexual and reproductive health care compared to their U.S.-born counterparts yet are often left out of policy solutions,” said Dr. May Sudhinaraset, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health associate professor and vice chair of the Department of Community Health Sciences.

2020 election deniers running for office across U.S. | USA Today

Democracies have historically relied upon what scholars call “loser’s consent,” which means after an election those who didn’t win still accept the results as legitimate. “And when you lose that, you lose the very essence of democracy,” said Rick Hasen, a professor at UCLA Law School, who’s written several books on elections.

Supreme Court’s top cases this session | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“First of all, the case discussed this morning, Sackett vs. Environmental Protection Agency, is certainly another really important case in this often dry field of administrative law that’s become a lot hotter recently,” said UCLA’s Blake Emerson (approx. 2:35 mark).

How does the FDA define a food as ‘healthy?’ | Health

“Too many people in the U.S. eat a diet that is low in whole grains, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes; and high in saturated fats, processed grains, sugar, and sodium,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a clinical dietitian, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health, and author of Recipe for Survival, told Health. “The purpose of this redefining the word ‘healthy’ for the purposes of packaging is to make it easier for the consumer to choose foods that are overall of higher nutrition quality.”