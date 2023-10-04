UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and co-author of research published Tuesday, said that large swaths of California are likely to lose about 30 days of favorable weather for prescribed fires — planned burns to reduce excess vegetation — by 2060 due to rising temperatures, which are projected to increase the amount of time that conditions are too hot or rainy to burn. That amounts to about one-third fewer days. (Also: National Public Radio, Phys.org, The Hill, Science Daily, Scienmag and LAist 89.3-FM.)

The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music launched a new music industry bachelor’s degree this fall, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed as the lone program of its kind in the University of California system, the new degree will prepare graduates for careers in artist and label management, publicity, finance, live-music promotion, digital marketing, music supervision, music publishing and licensing and more. (UCLA’s Eileen Strempel and Robert Fink were quoted.)

In “Acts of Living,” the just-opened sixth installment of “Made in L.A.,” the UCLA Hammer Museum’s always hotly anticipated biennial survey of new art in the region, there’s a woman embedded inside a gallery wall. Not a picture of a woman or another metaphoric sign of her presence there, but an actual woman. You can see her through a window. (“Made in L.A.” was also cited in this Los Angeles Times story.)

McRae also sat down with Dr. Cecilia Menjívar, professor of sociology at UCLA, to discuss the impact that the waiting game has on the program’s 600,000 recipients. “The effect that it has on DACA recipients and their families is the added stress of not knowing what is going to happen,” Menjívar said. “It creates what we call a legal limbo where we don’t know if the person is going to have protection, if the person is going to be able to plan for a future.”

Experiencing discrimination may change how the brain and the gut communicate with each other, a new study has found. The disruption, the researchers say, could promote behaviors that increase people’s risk of obesity … Sugar is highly addictive and is often craved by people undergoing stress, including from discrimination, as a means to provide comfort, said Arpana Gupta, an associate professor-in-residence of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and senior author of the study. (Also: Science Daily.)

But Wesley Yin, professor of public policy and management at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, said such a low price suggests the government would be focusing on the cheapest debt — the kind of years-old medical bills that most people have long-forgotten about. “It might not impact people’s financial situations that much anymore at this point,” said Yin, who has studied the impact of wiping out medical debt. “And so, there’s reasons to think that abolishing really old medical debt may not be as consequential as we would think.”

In the strictest terms, says Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor and author of “Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America,” Rahimi is right. “We didn’t have restraining orders that took guns away from anyone in the 1700s and 1800s,” Winkler told me. While there were some laws punishing men for beating their wives and children, none involved confiscating guns. “So, it’s very hard to say the domestic abuser ban is consistent with the history and tradition of American gun regulation.”

“For example, here in Los Angeles, you might have 2 million people on public assistance, all of whom seem vulnerable. But only 1% to 2% of them will ever experience homelessness,” says Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA, which developed the program’s AI prediction tool.

But in a brief submitted last month, Abu Zubaydah’s lawyers asked the committee to endorse the prisoner’s release and recommend that the United States pay him reparations and issue a formal apology. Hannah R. Garry, the UCLA professor and the director of a human rights institute there, described the brief as a prong in a coordinated effort on behalf of Abu Zubaydah “to seek justice for him on multiple fronts and multiple venues.”

Physicist Wesley Campbell leads a group at the University of California Los Angeles researching “trapped-ion” quantum systems, where the delicate environment required to sustain those systems is created by confining those ions to a vacuum. He said that despite the extent to which this research is already a boon to physics, he expects it to be a long time before it has any real practical application.