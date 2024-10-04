UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The unnoticed catch in OpenAI's $6.6 billion funding deal | Business Insider

Making that change could lead to government challenges to the process in court, Jill Horwitz, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, told Business Insider in an interview. Any assets that OpenAI holds right now under its nonprofit structure are “dedicated to a charitable purpose,” Horwitz said. “Even if they're billions of dollars, as in OpenAI, they are perpetually dedicated to those purposes.”

Friendships key to single Gen Z happiness, study says | Newsweek

Friends play an essential role in the happiness of young single adults, according to results from a survey led by happiness researcher Lisa Walsh of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “Our study looked at five key indicators — friendship satisfaction, family satisfaction, self-esteem, neuroticism, and extraversion — to identify five different groups of single young adults,” Walsh told Newsweek. “While all of these indicators mattered, friendship satisfaction stood out as the most important. Young singles who were very happy with their friendships were more likely to feel satisfied with their lives overall.” (Also: ScienceDaily.)

Bridging the Latino doctor gap | Spectrum News 1

Over seven million Californians live in areas with a shortage of primary care physicians. As the population grows older and increasingly diverse, that shortage is expected to increase. (UCLA medical students Erika and Melissa Villegas and UCLA’s David Hayes-Bautista were featured.)

New imaging method accurately detects kidney cancer | ANI

A recent study conducted by UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found that new, non-invasive imaging technology can detect clear-cell renal cell carcinoma, the most common kind of kidney cancer. The findings, published in The Lancet Oncology, might significantly minimize the number of unnecessary procedures and ensure that patients receive the proper treatment at the right time, thereby altering how doctors diagnose and treat the disease in the future. (UCLA’s Dr. Brian Shuch and Dr. Allan Pantuck were quoted. Also: Medical Xpress and ScienceDaily.)

Nowhere in America is safe from climate-fueled storms and fires | Bloomberg

Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California Los Angeles, said Hurricane Helene is a powerful reminder that “the ceiling on how bad things can get essentially has risen.”

Donald Trump's harsh rhetoric on migrants turns even darker | Reuters

Daniel Treisman, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has analyzed Trump’s speeches dating back to 2015, said there has been a “long upward trend” toward Trump embracing a more violent vocabulary since he first ran for president in the 2016 election. Treisman said Trump’s speech in Erie was among the harshest that he has tracked.

As America’s marijuana use grows, so do the harms | New York Times

“There is no other quote-unquote medicine in the history of our country where your doctor will say, ‘Go experiment and tell me what happens,’” said Carrie Bearden, a clinical psychologist and neuroscientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dockworker strike is over | LAist

“The West Coast cannot absorb all the disruption on the East Coast,” UCLA professor of supply chain management Chris Tang told LAist. “I think that if the strike can [end] within a couple of weeks, the disruption would be minimal. If it goes on for over one month, that is a different story.”

James Darrah to join UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music faculty | L.A. Times

Long Beach Opera artistic director and chief creative officer James Darrah will join the faculty of UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music as a professor of music this fall. He will also serve as the new director of Opera UCLA. Darrah will remain with Long Beach Opera while taking on these new roles.