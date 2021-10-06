UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Black households struggle with rising rents, housing shortage | USA Today

“The pre-pandemic disadvantages that were there already — paying a higher share of one’s income to afford housing, having a much more precarious economic standing, not having the same financial fallback with huge differences in wealth and assets — those disadvantages during the pandemic got magnified,” said Paul Ong, director of the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge. “During the pandemic, our research and other people’s research clearly shows that African Americans were displaced at a much higher rate.”

Cities under increased threat from climate change | The Hill

“This is driven by more people who are made disproportionately vulnerable due to lack of protective resources (shade, air conditioning) and more baseline risk (elderly or young children),” David Eisenman, who directs the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters and was not involved in the study, said in an email to The Hill. “Simply put, the more cities heat up and at the same time fill up with persons vulnerable to the effect of heat, the more there will be bad outcomes from heat waves in cities.”

COVID, insurance and gender transitions | California Healthline

Yet even in states such as California that require their Medicaid programs to cover gender-affirming care, patients still struggle to get injectable estrogen, said Dr. Amy Weimer, an internist who founded the UCLA Gender Health Program. While California Medicaid, or Medi-Cal, covers Depo-Estradiol, doctors must request treatment authorizations to prove their patients need the drug. Weiner said those are rarely approved.

How to slow, reverse the California exodus | Press-Telegram

These relocations don’t happen in a vacuum, and produce real-world consequences. When successful companies flee, the state loses high-paying jobs, which creates “a huge problem” for the state, says Lee Ohanian, UCLA economics professor and Hoover Institution senior fellow.

Facebook’s mass outage | Independent (U.K.)

“There’s been controversy after controversy, related to Facebook, because Facebook, quite frankly, has never really shown in good faith that it’s interested in governance of its platform by the specific types of communities and stakeholders around the world that are most perniciously affected by it,” said UCLA’s Ramesh Srinivasan.

Disputes a result of lack of space on airplanes | New York Daily News

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s James Salzman) The skies are anything but friendly today. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration doubled fines for refusing to mask up. But bad behavior aloft is nothing new. Turbulence arises because the airlines keep squeezing us closer together.

Ethnic voters’ impact on California recall | Asian Journal

“What money is being invested in these groups today to get ready for 2022? Campaigns have finite resources, but you have to invest in these voters, and my question for political leaders is whether they got the message,” said Sonja Diaz, Founding Director of UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

Mangrove forest gives clues to ancient sea levels | ScienceDaily

Felipe Zapata and Claudia Henriquez of UCLA led the genetic work to estimate the origin and age of the relict forest. Sequencing segments of the genomes of the red mangrove trees, they were able to establish that this ecosystem migrated from the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico into the San Pedro River over 100,000 years ago and stayed there in isolation after the ocean receded when temperatures dropped. (Zapata is quoted.)

Huntington Beach oil spill and your health | Prevention

How long it can take a beach to recover “depends on how much oil came ashore and how extensive the spill is,” says Richard F. Ambrose, Ph.D., professor emeritus at the UCLA Department of Environmental Health Science. He says this particular spill is about mid-range in terms of severity and anticipates that it will be a week or so until it’s safe to use the shoreline again.