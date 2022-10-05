UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. to end COVID eviction protections by February | Los Angeles Times

Cases are once again on the rise. Residential eviction filings across L.A. County in June totaled nearly 3,400, according to L.A. County Superior Court records compiled by Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA who has tracked them during the pandemic. Despite the ongoing city and county eviction protections, that monthly figure for the first time eclipsed the number of filings that occurred before the pandemic in February 2020.

SCOTUS hears Alabama voting rights case | New York Times

“If one just listened to the oral argument, one might think that these justices are up for grabs in this case,” Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said of those three justices. But he cautioned that questioning can be misleading and that the court may well rework the leading precedent to make it much harder to challenge voting maps.

The anarchist who authored the Mexican Revolution | New Yorker

Kelly Lytle Hernández, a historian at U.C.L.A., tells the story of Ricardo Flores Magón and his followers in her new book, “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands” (W. W. Norton & Company). “Bad Mexicans” is what Díaz called his opponents. But instead of bandits, swindlers, rabble-rousers, and mortal enemies, as Díaz characterized them, Lytle Hernández’s “bad” Mexicans were, and are, the dispossessed, exploited, marginalized, working-class poor, who, when working together in common cause, can topple dictators.

UCLA to study reproductive health of Asian immigrant women | LAist

UCLA has received $3 million in federal funds to study the sexual and reproductive health needs of Asian immigrant women … [UCLA] Prof. May Sudhinaraset says Asians are the fastest growing group in the country — but existing data lumps them into one category or excludes them. “This failure to include a sufficiently diverse sample has oftentimes perpetuated the model minority myth, which further invisibilizes the multiple sexual reproductive health needs that Asian immigrants experience within Asian immigrant subgroups, but also between Asian immigrant subgroups.” (Also: KPCC-FM and KNX-FM.)

Gut microbes could play role in HIV infection | HealthDay News

Could key differences in the trillions of bacteria found in the human gut actually affect the risk of becoming infected with HIV? A small, new study suggests the answer may be yes … “This might suggest that there is a connection between these gut bacteria and HIV risk,” said study author Dr. Jennifer Fulcher. She is an assistant professor and staff physician in the department of medicine’s division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Homeless people dying from ‘cold exposure’ in L.A. | Los Angeles Magazine

While L.A. County does open winter shelters during cold spells, a report published by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, which tracked unhoused deaths during the pandemic, found that these shelters aren’t always accessible. In one instance, residents from an encampment were moved into a shelter only for it to be abruptly shut down, forcing them to relocate to another shelter 12 miles away. (UCLA’s Anaya Roy is quoted. Also: Guardian.)

Addiction experts fear the fallout from sports betting | Kaiser Health News

“You don’t get addicted to full-season fantasy football; you get addicted to in-game betting,” said Dr. Timothy Fong, a psychiatrist and co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program. “Instead of one bet on the Rams–Chargers game, I now can make an infinite amount right from my phone.”

Chemists make strides toward marijuana breath analyzer | Phys.org

A UCLA chemist and colleagues are now a step closer to their goal of developing a handheld tool similar to an alcohol Breathalyzer that can detect THC on a person’s breath after they’ve smoked marijuana … UCLA organic chemistry professor Neil Garg and researchers from the UCLA startup ElectraTect Inc. describe the process by which THC introduced, in a solution, into their laboratory-built device can be oxidized, creating an electric current whose strength indicates how much of the psychoactive compound is present.

New mouse data set pushes limits of neuroscience | Wired

As powerful an engine as single-cell analysis has proven, “Everybody always wanted more neurons,” says Anne Churchland, professor of neurobiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Part of the reason was simple statistics: More observations are always better, no matter the experiment.

Megaflood could be California’s next ‘big one’ | Spectrum News 1

A new study from “Science Advances” says climate change is increasing the chances of a California megaflood … Climate scientists from the University of California, Los Angeles used information from the U.S. Geological Survey’s ARkStorm model to create a hypothetical forecast simulation. The scientists designed ARkStorm to mimic a series of atmospheric rivers that pummeled California from Dec. 1861 to Jan. 1862, bringing a year’s worth of rain in a single month. (UCLA’s Daniel Swain is quoted.)