UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The vast majority of what we do in the ICU is supportive care,” said Russell G. Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. When it comes to monitoring patients, he said, having sufficient personnel is essential.

Patients tend to see short-term fluctuations in their symptoms throughout their illness, so doctors often evaluate a COVID-19 patient’s progress over the course of days, said Dr. David Eisenman, a professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. As of Saturday evening, the information released by the White House was not enough for him to evaluate Trump’s progress.

“We’ve seen the complexity of contact tracing play out over and over again during this pandemic. It’s very difficult when you have an airborne virus that is spread easily through the air, spread through multiple people at a time and be able to track down who has been infected. The president makes it in particular complicated because he’s been traveling,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Rimoin was also interviewed by MSNBC, KTLA-TV and Fox News.)

“It’s just, unfortunately, very irresponsible, and it is not the example that we need to be setting right now, when we’re trying to get through this pandemic,” said UCLA’s Dr. Russell Buhr (approx. 1:10 mark).

It can take roughly five to seven days for a coronavirus infection to trigger a positive test result, according to Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at UCLA. Getting tested too early after a person is exposed to the coronavirus can yield a negative test result, even though the virus has entered the body and has started to replicate.

According to Quanquan Gu, a computer scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who runs a highly accurate model for short-term predictions of COVID-19 cases, the prevalence of immunity in New York City, including unreported cases, could be as high as forty per cent. Of course, it has taken more than twenty-five thousand deaths to get there.

“The meta-analysis pools together the studies and increases statistical power,” said Dr. Joseph Ladapo of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, coauthor of a report posted on Wednesday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. But a weakness of the meta-analysis, Ladapo acknowledged, is that infections, hospitalizations and deaths were grouped together into a “composite outcome.”

R. Jisung Park, the paper’s lead author and an assistant professor of public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the gap seemed to reflect the fact that minority students are less likely to have air-conditioning at school and at home. Being exposed to higher temperatures throughout the school year appears to take a gradual and cumulative toll on those students’ ability to absorb their lessons, he said.

(Column co-written by UCLA’s Zachary Ritter) In the list below, we offer practical short-term and long-term action for faculty and administrators who desire to respond to the clarion call of the Black Lives Matter movement to stop police brutality in our cities/on our campuses as well as to tear down statues and statutes that perpetuate a culture of white dominance and deny wealth-/power-sharing opportunities, respectively.

“It’s certainly not your garden variety climate change case, in the sense that the court is certainly not going to be dealing with questions about, ‘Is climate change real?’” said Sean Hecht, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles who has aided several California counties in a climate lawsuit.

Ann Carlson, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles’s law school, said that oil companies may believe that they’re more likely to receive favorable treatment in federal court because of certain precedents, federal judges’ discomfort with these kinds of suits over issues such as separation of powers and an increase in conservatives appointed to the bench under the Trump administration. “It probably improves the odds for oil companies prevailing, but it by no means guarantees it,” said Carlson, who has done some pro-bono consulting for the accusers in these types of cases.

“The concerns critics have is that they tend to glorify police work in uncritical ways and make it easier for viewers to identify with cops and not perpetrators,” said Darnell Hunt, the dean of social sciences at University of California at Los Angeles.

“If [Democratic candidate Joe] Biden is elected, the litigation is unlikely to proceed and California will find itself with a federal administration that’s much friendlier to the concept of granting a waiver for this kind of program,” said Julia Stein, an attorney focusing on environmental law at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Sexual and gender minorities in the U.S. are much more likely to be the victims of violent crimes than those outside those communities, according to a study released Friday by The Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. As a group, LGBTQ people are nearly four times as likely to suffer victimization than their heterosexual, cisgender counterparts, the study suggested.

“I’m hearing patients tell me, ‘I can’t stop clenching and grinding at night,’” Sherwin Arman, director of the Orofacial Pain Program at the UCLA School of Dentistry, told HuffPost. They are also frequently mentioning the recession and the election, he added.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Gloria Sanchez and Dr. David Hayes-Bautista) With COVID-19 a threat to us all, what should you do if you feel the heat of a fever, find yourself coughing or have trouble breathing? “Llamar a su doctor pronto,” urges the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, or “Call your doctor as soon as you can.” But what if your doctor can’t understand you? Language and cultural barriers matter — despite what opponents of Proposition 16 say — especially when nearly half of the more than 15,000 Californians killed by the virus are Latino.

Even before they learn to talk, human infants and toddlers know how to joke: They play games such as peek-a-boo and take whatever unexpected actions get a rise from adults. Now, it appears that nonhuman apes—like gorillas and orangutans—engage in similar behaviors, according to a paper published last week in Biology Letters. Science chatted with co-author Erica Cartmill, an anthropologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, about what these “playful teasing” behaviors look like in our evolutionary cousins.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Daniel Blumstein) While many evolutionary psychologists focus solely on our hominin ancestors to understand why we act as we do, I suggest that we go much farther back in time and beyond our branch on the tree of life. All animals, past and present, must assess life-threatening predation risks and make decisions to avoid or otherwise manage those risks.

Probing these genetic associations in more detail may reveal “specific developmental windows that would be optimal for intervention,” says Carrie Bearden, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

The interdisciplinary artist and choreographer Ann Carlson views dance as any conscious movement in time and space. That expansive definition has led her to work with a wide range of participants — lawyers, basketball players, nuns, fly fishermen, college administrators, and a variety of animals — to turn their unconscious gestures into choreographed movements. She first arrived at UCLA in 2015 when the Center for the Art of Performance commissioned her to orchestrate a dance, part of a series of works she calls “The Symphonic Body,” and stayed on as a teacher in the Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance.

One of the researchers she contacted was neuroscientist X. William Yang. He had just started his own lab at the University of California, Los Angeles, after helping to pioneer the development of the bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC), a molecular tool used to clone chunks of DNA up to 300,000 base pairs long. Yang planned to use BACs to create transgenic mice for the study of neurodegeneration in Huntington’s disease, a fatal brain disorder.

“We’re interested in what telomerase looks like, in three dimensions. That’s really been the goal of a major part of the work in my lab for the last fifteen years,” said UCLA’s Juli Feigon.