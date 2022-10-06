UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The number of adults under 25 who reported having suicidal thoughts increased by over six percentage points last year, according to a new study released Wednesday by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. The California Health Interview Survey, the largest health survey in the state, found 30.5% of 18-to-24-year-olds in 2021 reported having suicidal thoughts at some point in their lives, compared to 23.9% in 2020 — the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. (UCLA’s Ninez Ponce and Todd Hughes are quoted. Hughes was also quoted by City News Service and interviewed by KCRW-FM.)

“Most people don’t bring weapons to school. Overwhelmingly, most kids don’t bring drugs to school. But I do think, when you think about poor communities and communities of color, those kids are more likely to be stigmatized. I think we have to do a deep dive, a serious analysis to look at the very conditions in which we expect young people to learn,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:55 mark).

Researchers at UCLA point to race or ethnicity being left out of the data collected as the reason why [the pandemic had a disproporitonate effect on communities of color]. UCLA’s Dr. Vickie Mays tells KNX that the public health system has to get it right because of another looming crisis: mental health. (Mays is interviewed.)

Finally, UC schools in urban environments are taking creative approaches to increase enrollment capacity — with UCLA leading the charge. In September, the university announced the largest land acquisition in its history, an $80 million dollar purchase of 24.5 acres on the Pacific coast.… In speaking about the historic expansion, UCLA chancellor Gene Block said: “We realize there’s been frustration by the number of young people that want to attend our research universities, and this is, in a significant way, our response to that need.”

Consumers today want to study subjects they see as leading straight to careers. Even before the pandemic, getting a good job was the most important reason students gave for going to college, a national survey of freshmen by UCLA’s Higher Education Research Institute showed.

A high court decision that eliminates legal protection for recommended content could significantly alter the type of posts that appear before users on Facebook’s News Feed or Twitter’s timeline, said Eugene Volokh, a professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Sites would be a lot more cautious about those types of recommendations,” Volokh told ABC News. “Whenever they see something that might be potentially dangerous for them, they’ll exclude it from recommendations.”

“I’m not saying that you shouldn’t [role play],” says Gail Wyatt, clinical psychologist, sex therapist and psychiatry professor at UCLA. “I’m saying that most people don’t bother to get consent and a fully knowledgeable consent. And when you do that to someone, you introduce the opportunity to be misinterpreted or misunderstood, or to frighten your partner.”

Sometimes people speculate that Los Angeles was attractive to Iranians because its climate, landscapes or even Tehran-like traffic felt familiar, but there’s not much evidence to back that up, said Kevan Harris, an associate professor of sociology at UCLA.

Dr. Deanna Attai, an Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, explained that the timeline of Couric missing her mammogram for over a year is something that has been “pretty common.” She said that during the early days of the pandemic, organizations like the American Cancer Society called for screening facilities to shut down, during a pre-COVID-19-vaccine period when the virus was still largely unknown, and providers did not have the protective equipment, masks, and gloves needed to treat people safely in person.

As UCLA historian Benjamin Madley reported in his encyclopedic 2016 book about the massacres, “An American Genocide,” Jarboe organized a group called the Eel River Rangers to hunt American Indians, promising them that Hastings — described by Madley as the operation’s “mastermind” — would pay their wages if the state government refused.

For Eric Flamholtz, professor emeritus at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and president of Management Systems Consulting Corporation, Musk is a visionary whose success will depend on delegation. Musk, he says, should set up a special leadership team, or what he calls “a leadership molecule” in each of the companies.

The hair on your skin grows out of hair follicles, explained Dr. Emily Newsom, a board-certified dermatologist at UCLA Health. “And when you shave over them, there can be some inflammation to those follicles,” she said. This irritation, also called folliculitis, is what leads to those post-shave bumps.