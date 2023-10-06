UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The energy around labor issues is also reflective of other attempts to unionize workplaces that have not traditionally had them, such as fast-food restaurants and graduate schools. “This year is different because there has been such a national focus on previously unorganized groups of workers forming and joining unions — as well as huge waves of strikes and labor mobilizations, which have put forth demands for better wages and working conditions,” says Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center.

A Latina Equal Pay Day event in Los Angeles Thursday raised awareness on the large gap in wages between California Latinas and white men. Women at the conference at UCLA put their collective minds together on how to close the wage gap between Latinas and white males. Latina Equal Pay Day, which is commemorated on Oct. 5, is the symbolic day when Hispanic and Latina women’s earnings “catch up” to their counterparts in the workforce. Latinas in California, on average, make 40 cents on the dollar compared to white men, according to data provided by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center/UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and the Equal Rights Advocates.

An alarming number of Californians are facing food insecurity. A new UCLA study found high rates of food insecurity among low-income individuals. Researchers say 44% of low-income adults statewide struggle to access nutritious and affordable food last year. (Also: KCRW 89.9-FM.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) Lego, the world’s largest toy manufacturer, has built a reputation not only for the durability of its bricks, designed to last for decades, but also for its substantial investment in sustainability. The company has pledged US$1.4 billion to reduce carbon emissions by 2025, despite netting annual profits of just over $2 billion in 2022. This commitment isn’t just for show.

“I think it reflects this fatigue that we all feel … It’s different because the virus is different. The vaccine needs to change to keep up with the changing virus,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang (approx. :40 mark).

If you’re vegan or restricting your meat consumption, turn to fortified cereals, nondairy milk, or nutritional yeast, a vegan standby that has a cheesy taste and contains 100 percent of your daily dose of B12 in just one tablespoon, says Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., an adjunct professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.