UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Ghez led a team that used some of the world’s largest telescopes to show that a mysterious object with a mass of 4 million suns lies at the heart of the Milky Way. While she was making observations with the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, a separate group led by co-winner Reinhard Genzel used two huge telescopes in Chile to reach the same conclusion. Their efforts provided experimental evidence that black holes are more than just a bizarre mathematical consequence of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. (Also: New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, NBC News, CBS News, NPR, CNN, BBC, EFE, Reuters, United Press International, Bay Area News Group, Nature, CNBC, KABC-TV and KNBC-TV.)

To UCLA law professor Sarah Roberts, no one is talking about who the companies are counting on to find the threats, “who are often working as contractors and who are working as low-paid and very sort of powerless kinds of operational members of the social media workforce.”

In a new report from the UCLA-based Center for Scholars and Storytellers titled “Beyond Checking A Box: A Lack of Authentically Inclusive Representation Has Costs at the Box Office”, researchers found that bringing authentic diversity to film improves financial performance at the box office while a lack of diversity can result in losses for studios… “We asked, what is the cost of lacking diversity? Hollywood is a business, and no business wants to leave money on the table,” said senior author Yalda T. Uhls, a UCLA adjunct assistant professor of psychology and founder and executive director of the Center for Scholars and Storytellers. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt is cited and UCLA’s Gerald Higginbotham is quoted.)

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain says the size of the fire is notable, but what’s more significant is the level of destruction that this year’s fires in California have caused. ”Thirty-one people have died this year in California,” Swain said. “That’s quite a high wildfire death toll compared to almost any other year, historically, and thousands of homes have burned in California.”

“UCLA Health is so thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Los Angeles Lakers to bring these experiences to our patients and families. All of our patients inspire us, but the ones that are selected for these Laker for a Day opportunities are those who have really demonstrated their heroism in battling their injury or illness,” said UCLA’s Johnese Spisso.

A UCLA-led coalition of 11 academic institutions and their community partners across California has received a $4.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for a statewide community-engaged approach to addressing COVID-19 among populations that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.… “This important collaboration will include 11 major institutions with highly innovative community-partnered research projects,” said co-lead investigator Dr. Arleen Brown, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: City News Service.)

Dr. Otto Yang at the University of California-Los Angeles doesn’t see approval before the new year. “I really don’t think we can have safety data that is good enough until at least winter (three to four months of trial data). Shorter than that is too little time, no matter what the results show,” said Yang, a professor of medicine and associate chief of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

Dexamethasone has only been shown to benefit extremely ill COVID-19 patients. Russell Buhr, a professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of California-Los Angeles, said patients are recommended the steroid if they require supplemental oxygen or require mechanical ventilation. It is not given as a pre-emptive prophylactic, he said.

“In general, if someone is ill enough [with the coronavirus] that they need to be in the hospital for observation, it’s probably not wise to send them out on [non-essential care] trips,” Dr. Timothy Brewer, an epidemiologist at the UCLA School of Public Health and former adviser to the WHO, NIH, and CDC, told The Daily Beast. “The primary focus for any patient who’s sick enough to be in the hospital from COVID-19 should be recovering.” (Brewer was also quoted in Men’s Health.)

UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Professor Dr. Shira Shafir is helping coordinate this COVID-19 tracing academy. Shafir says, “When people are contacted and told that they need to quarantine, they need to monitor themselves for symptoms, it can have a very clear impact on that individual’s life, and making sure they’re really receiving appropriate testing and care, and they’re working really hard to prevent exposing other people unnecessarily.”

For most people taking a multivitamin “is like an insurance policy,” said William J. McCarthy, adjunct professor of health policy at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Like most insurance, taking a multivitamin will be a waste of money for most people, but the minority will benefit greatly.” Pregnant women and smokers are two categories of people who do benefit from taking a multivitamin, he said.

“What we’re talking about is ten percent of unrestricted county revenues. That’s not the $36 billion budget that L.A. County has every single year. A lot of that is pre-allocated. It comes from state revenues, it comes from federal revenues,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan (approx. 1:35 mark).