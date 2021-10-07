UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Why do we have offshore oil wells? | Los Angeles Times

Michael Salman, professor emeritus of history at UCLA, noted a number of factors that could leave taxpayers on the hook for decommissioning costs, including performance bonds being disputed or insufficient. Bankruptcies are an issue too, he said, noting that many offshore platforms developed by major, deep-pocketed oil companies have been sold to much smaller operators as they aged.

Hospitals see wave of the young, pregnant and unvaccinated | Washington Post

“I have to say that I haven’t had a single pregnant woman tell me that she didn’t get the vaccine because she’s opposed to vaccination,” said Nida Qadir, associate director of the medical ICU at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “It was usually more along the lines of, ‘Well, I wasn’t sure if it was safe for me to take in pregnancy,’ ‘I thought it might be better to wait until later on,’ ‘My OB/GYN told me I could take it if I wanted to but it’s not clear yet if I should.’”

California undercounts death toll from extreme heat | Los Angeles Times

California’s lag in reporting data on heat-related illness and death is not just an administrative problem. It contributes to the loss of life by delaying effective, targeted responses during heat emergencies, said Edith B. de Guzman, a UCLA researcher who studies how to mitigate the effects of extreme temperatures on L.A. neighborhoods… A state-commissioned study being released later this year by UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation found significant gaps in California’s policies.

History of U.S. debt defaults | Washington Post

Some of these cases have been lost to mists of history, though one default was recently the subject of an interesting book titled “American Default: The Untold Story of FDR, the Supreme Court, and the Battle over Gold.” It was written by Sebastian Edwards, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, who had become involved in litigation over Argentina’s default on its debt in 2001. Argentina argued to investors that its actions were rooted in the precedent set by the United States in the 1930s.

Police and the contentious issue of ‘qualified immunity’ | Washington Post

“People are holding up picket signs that say, ‘End qualified immunity’ because officers are doing things that we as a society agree are outrageous,” said Joanna Schwartz, a qualified immunity expert and researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles. “They are getting by with it on a legal technicality and that really has people upset.”

Possible emergency use COVID vaccine for children | MSNBC

“We’re really moving forward in the right direction. It looks like they’ve scheduled the meeting for October 26th. And that means we can really expect this to go forward and potentially have the vaccine available sometime between Halloween and Thanksgiving,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:15 mark).

Is a tuition-free community college plan enough? | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

“We are really heartened that this proposed reconciliation package contains $9 billion dedicated to completion and retention,” said [Eileen] Strempel, dean at the Herb Alpert School of Music at the University of California, Los Angeles. “That’s the heart of our book: students need wraparound support that includes things like housing, childcare and transportation to finish college.”

Mapping all cells in the brain’s motor cortex | Scientific American

Methods for tracing neural connections also enabled the generation of an input/output wiring diagram of the mouse motor cortex. “This concerted effort allowed us to look at the cell types from all different angles,” says neuroscientist Aparna Bhaduri, of University of California, Los Angeles, who led one of the human brain development studies. “Being part of this package means many of these new techniques will have wider applicability, sooner, because they’re so rigorously tested against all the others.” (Also: Medical Xpress. UCLA’s Dr. Hong-Wei Dong and Nicholas Foster are quoted.)

Can tech still lift the human spirit? | Seattle Times

(Column by UCLA’s Alex Alben) In 1964, New York City hosted a World’s Fair that drew more than 50 million visitors to the city, eager to explore more than 140 pavilions sponsored by leading American corporations expressing the gathering’s theme of “Peace Through Understanding.” In that uncynical era, few found that aspiration ironic.

Could too little iron raise heart disease risk? | HealthDay News

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson–UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center, said there is mixed evidence about the connection between iron and heart disease. “There is clinical trial evidence which demonstrates patients with heart failure and iron deficiency derive benefit from intravenous iron treatment,” he said. “There is no comparable data supporting oral iron supplementation in heart failure.”

Abdominal pain during meals afflicts 1 in 10 | Healthline

“Once a serious condition has been ruled out, eat as healthy as possible, treat any underlying [gastrointestinal] or psychological conditions that may be present. If a serious condition has been ruled out, exercise and stress reduction are important if a condition like IBS is suspected,” Dr. Craig Gluckman, a gastroenterologist at the University of California at Los Angeles, told Healthline.

Preserving the lost contributions of Black filmmakers | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

One of Stewart’s noted projects is centered around a group of Black students at UCLA during the 1960s who made films that were celebrated abroad, especially in Europe. Alongside two other UCLA researchers, Stewart recovered the history of the group known as the LA Rebellion: Charles Burnett, ​​Haile Gerima, Julie Dash, Ben Caldwell, and Larry Clark. That included working with the filmmakers themselves to recover negatives and prints of their films.

The hidden biases of search engine algorithms | WNYC-FM’s “The Takeaway”

“In other spaces where I focus a lot of my work around Google and commercial search engines, you find that there can often be a tremendous amount of racial and gender bias. This really was evident to me about ten years ago, when I first started looking at how girls-of-color in the United States were so profoundly misrepresented in a search engine,” said UCLA’s Safiya Noble.