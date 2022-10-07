UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Researchers at UCLA and a UCLA startup called ElectraTect are testing a “cannabinoid fuel cell” that they say provides a key foundation for one day developing a marijuana breath analyzer similar to ones that exist to test for alcohol on a person’s breath.

Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, a professor of urban planning at UCLA, studied census tracts near transit stations in a dozen California communities over a 20-year period and found fears of displacement were often realized. Working with UC Berkeley city and regional planning professor Karen Chapelle, she found those census tracts closest to the stations were much more likely to gentrify, especially if they were already seeing rising housing prices. (Loukaitou-Sideris is quoted.)

As a social epidemiologist at UCLA, Kathryn Leifheit focuses much of her research on how insecure and unaffordable housing affects people’s health, especially children, but this past summer, that research hit home … literally. “My landlord was proposing to raise our rent by 20%,” Leifheit said.

“Los Angeles, the county, and Southern California have the largest share of Iranians and Iranian-Americans in the United States. And this history of the community in this part of the country goes back quite far. It predates the 1979 revolution,” said UCLA’s Kevan Harris (approx. 14:45 mark).

“Voters are increasingly tied to their political loyalties and values. They have become less likely to change their basic political evaluations or vote for the other party’s candidate,” according to John Sides of Vanderbilt and Chris Tausanovitch and Lynn Vavreck of UCLA. (Vavreck is also quoted in this Los Angeles Times story.)

Some experts recommend importing Western-made shots and accelerating development of home-grown alternatives including Omicron-targeting shots. “China should ... import or develop a highly effective vaccine as soon as possible,” said Zuofeng Zhang, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The UCLA Anderson [F]orecast last month projected a barrel of crude oil should average $79 next year, down from $95 this year. Oil recently has been trading between $80 and $90 a barrel, far from the $120 levels earlier this year.

“This opinion is a signal to all the states enacting gun laws that the chances of those laws surviving in court are slim,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in constitutional law and gun policy. “It’s really a signal that courts are prepared to strike down many more gun laws than ever before.”

We’re sitting in her current installation, sturdy, non–inflatable, currently installed at the [UCLA] Hammer Museum, where she has agreed to an interview with me outside of normal museum hours, when visitors can sign up for a 45-minute slot to soak in “Heart Tub” (2022), which is exactly that: the schmaltzy stalwart of low-budget love nests that began to appear in places like the Poconos in the early 1970s, barreling America’s obsession with hysterical love into the Decade That Taste Forgot.

Latinos were long on the economic brink before being disproportionately sickened, killed and economically devastated by the pandemic, said Melissa Chinchilla, health services specialist and associate investigator at the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. “I think for a long time, the Latino advocates in homeless services felt that the numbers were actually not reflective of how bad the situation was or how high the need was,” Chinchilla said.

Keeping raw meats and produce separate is not a practice that should end at the grocery store. The best way to do this is to keep raw, fresh produce on the top shelf of your refrigerator, and keep your meat in the freezer or tightly wrapped in its original packaging on the bottom shelf. This way, “if they drip, they do not drip on top of produce you might eat raw,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA medical center in Los Angeles and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Semaglutide was developed as a medication for type 2 diabetes, garnering FDA approval in 2017. However, clinical trials and post-marketing surveys “clearly demonstrated that the drug also has the capability of helping people lose weight,” Dr. Zhaoping Li, chief of clinical nutrition and professor of medicine at UCLA Health, tells Yahoo Life.

For years Santa Monica has been viewed as the “gold standard” for urban forestry, said Edith de Guzman, a Ph.D. candidate at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability who has extensive experience in the field. “The practices that [Santa Monica] has institutionalized in their urban forest management approach is far and beyond what most other cities in the region have done,” she said.

More state residents are reporting the need to seek professional help for mental health or use of alcohol and citing emotional impairment for basic life activities such as working or socializing with friends and family. That’s the upshot of the 2021 California Health Interview Survey released Wednesday. Conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, CHIS is an annual survey of Californians throughout the state that looks at hundreds of variables affecting their health. (UCLA’s Todd Hughes is quoted.)

“Eighty percent of the patients that I’m seeing, their main form of gambling source is on the cell phone. Whether that’s with a bookie, an unregulated casino, or a social casino game. They’re trying to work on recovery all the time. But they’re then looking at the phone all the time, which is the device which brings them to addiction. The cell phone — is it the syringe that delivers the drug, or is it the drug itself?” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Fong (approx. 2:45 mark).