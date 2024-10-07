UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“What we’re seeing in terms of the extraordinary divisiveness of this moment reflects some of the larger trends of extraordinary divisiveness of our country,” Maia Ferdman, director for the Dialogue Across Difference Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. “If we don’t build the muscle and the capacity to understand how to even have a conversation with someone who’s different, even radically different from us, how are we going to live next to them?”

“We’ve now seen a type of attack that can happen on a sovereign state that, prior to October 7 of last year, was unprecedented in terms of imagination, scale and scope; akin to what we saw on 9/11, where people simply didn’t think such a vulnerability could be identified, exposed, exploited … ” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

The historian Saul Friedländer [a professor emeritus of history at UCLA] began keeping a diary of his own in January 2023 to chronicle his adopted country’s political upheaval as Benjamin Netanyahu’s government encroached on the country’s judicial independence. His near-daily entries are often no more than a couple of paragraphs long and they begin just as Israel’s justice minister, Yariv Levin, unveils a plan to pass a series of laws that would effectively neuter the Israeli Supreme Court, hand Netanyahu’s government unchecked power and turn Israel into what political scientists call a hollow democracy.

“It should be a major issue for voters,” said Richard Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA Law, “because, really, it was an unprecedented attempt to steal an election.” (Hasen was also quoted by Bloomberg.)

Mark McKenna, who is a professor at the UCLA School of Law and an expert in trademark law, said that he understands Wiley’s frustration but that it would be “very difficult” for him to sue for damages, for instance.

Terence Tao, a mathematics professor at UCLA, is a real-life superintelligence. The “Mozart of Math,” as he is sometimes called, is widely considered the world’s greatest living mathematician. He has won numerous awards, including the equivalent of a Nobel Prize for mathematics, for his advances and proofs. Right now, AI is nowhere close to his level. But technology companies are trying to get it there.

Robert “Bob” Rosen, a pioneering film historian, archivist and former dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, has died. He was 84 … Born in 1940, Rosen was named Dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in 1999, a position he held for slightly more than a decade. (Rosen and UCLA’s Brian Kite and May Hong HaDuong were quoted.

“It seems you either have the epic, beautiful win of a film that is beloved, or the one that is wrapped up in ego and is scandalous,” said Maya Montañez Smukler, the head of UCLA’s Film & Television Archive Research and Study Center. “It’s the perverse pleasure in seeing somebody fail on such an enormous magnitude.”

“[OpenAI] is clearly saying that the nonprofit will no longer be in control, so presumably that means Microsoft and other investors will have more say about what OpenAI does,” said Rose Chan Loui, founding executive director of the University of California Los Angeles’s Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits.

Teens from minority groups seeking treatment at pediatric trauma centers are more likely than their white counterparts to be tested for drugs and alcohol. That’s the takeaway from a new study led by researchers at UCLA and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “While screening can positively affect patients if it is followed by counseling and treatment, it can also lead to negative consequences,” said lead study author Dr. Jordan Rook, a resident in general surgery at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. (Also: KTLA-TV and Medical Xpress.)

Rick Rawson, a professor emeritus of psychology at UCLA and early proponent of contingency management, says many addiction care providers historically dismissed the treatment as a form of bribery. “You would hear things like, this isn’t treatment, this is just paying people not to use drugs,” Rawson said. “It wasn’t a medicine. It wasn’t talk therapy. It was this sort of transactional thing.”