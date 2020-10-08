UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Science is so important, and presenting the reality of our physical world is critical to us as human beings,” [UCLA’s Andrea] Ghez said in an interview with reporters after learning of her award. “We have no idea what’s inside black holes.... They really represent the breakdown of our understanding of the laws of physics. That’s part of the intrigue — we still don’t know.” (Also: The Economist, Science, ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Popular Science, WBUR-FM’s “Here and Now,” The Conversation, Quanta, World Journal (China), The Nation (Thailand), KCBS-TV and several others.)

When we lose control of ourselves, we often want to rebel: quit our job, fire off a snotty email to our boss, tell off our father-in-law. Instead, plan a healthy rebellion that satisfies the need to assert control in your life, recommends Jenny Taitz, a psychologist and assistant clinical professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Researchers with the UCLA-based Center for Scholars and Storytellers estimate that large-budget films -- those with budgets totaling $159 million or more -- will incur a significant loss in opening weekend box-office revenues if there is little racial, cultural or other diversity among cast and crew members… “The U.S. has a long way to go to make sure that our stories and the stories we tell about our own history truly reflect all of its people,” said the study’s senior author, Yalda Uhls, a UCLA adjunct assistant professor of psychology and the center’s founder and executive director. (Also: KCRW-FM, KNBC-TV and KTTV-TV.)

Anne Rimoin, a UCLA epidemiology professor, suggested the candidates stay in different locations, as Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy did in their third presidential debate in 1960. Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York. She also questioned the trustworthiness of medical information released by a White House that has refused to do full contact tracing to contain its outbreak of a disease that has killed 210,000 Americans. (Rimoin was also quoted by the Associated Press.)

Yet David Eisenman, a public health professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Trump — and any other asymptomatic yet contagious staffers — were potentially putting aides in a situation that is “symbolic of the entire trajectory of this pandemic. If you are walking into a room with an infectious person,” he said, “it’s analogous to what healthcare workers were experiencing back in the spring, where they were walking into a room with inadequate PPE and have to think about how they’re bringing it home to others.”

Patients who have lingering “brain fog” and other neurological symptoms after COVID-19 may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study from UCLA. This phenomenon was previously observed during past coronavirus outbreaks such as SARS and MERS… Study co-author Dr. Andrew Levine is a clinical professor and neuropsychologist in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: Scienmag.)

(Interview conducted by UCLA’s Marcus Anthony Hunter) Amid renewed calls for truth, reparations and justice, award-winning poet, Yale University professor and essayist Claudia Rankine discussed her newest work, “Just Us” — an urgent talk about a timely book.

“The dual sovereignty doctrine has been around since the mid-1800s,” said Stuart Banner, a law professor at University of California, Los Angeles. “It means that there’s no violation of the Constitution’s double jeopardy clause for a person to be prosecuted more than once for the same conduct, so long as the prosecutions are by different governments.”

“It’s not going to affect counties as much, say like San Francisco County, which has fewer census tracts that are in the bottom quartile of this healthy places index,” said UCLA’s Ninez Ponce (approx. 26:00 mark).

“The real estate market is comprised of so many sub-markets. By and large, the market’s doing very, very well. If you’re a seller, as you mentioned in your introduction, you’re pretty much a happy camper,” said UCLA’s Eric Sussman (approx. 1:00 mark).

“Because of COVID-19 and people being conscious of interacting with others, companies have started accelerating the replacement of people with machines,” said UCLA’s Rodrigo Domínguez-Villegas (approx. 0:35 mark).

“When we compared the outcomes of people treated with antibiotics alone or surgery to remove the appendix, we found that people receiving either treatment felt well at 30 days,” said co-principal investigator Dr. David Talan. “In terms of overall health status, antibiotics were no worse than surgery and allowed most people to avoid an operation in the short term.” Talan is a professor of emergency medicine and infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

The underlying climate liability claims are broad, but “the question the Supreme Court took is just this very narrow slice of it,” said Sean Hecht, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has consulted for some plaintiffs in climate cases.

Mice missing the autism gene CNTNAP2 sleep more at night, when they should be active, and groom themselves more than usual when exposed to light at night, according to a new study. Both disruptions disappear when the mice are given the sleep hormone melatonin. The findings suggest alterations in the gene relate to a vulnerability to sleep disturbances, says lead investigator Christopher Colwell, professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“[Blood oxygen] is a great feature because we normally have our patients with lung disease buy a pulse oximeter where they have to put it on their finger and generally check their oxygen levels throughout the day,” says [UCLA’s] Dr. [Reza] Ronaghi. “Now, the fact that this could be combined into a watch setting is great — especially for a lot of our patients who have lung disease can just monitor their oxygen levels throughout the day.”

They are right to be nervous, experts say. “When people are in close proximity in a confined space, such as two people inside a vehicle, it does increase the risk of COVID,” said Yifang Zhu, professor in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at UCLA.