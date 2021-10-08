UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Mystery around Huntington Beach oil pipeline leak | Associated Press

Jonathan Stewart, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he was surprised the damage wasn’t more severe given how far the pipe was moved. “My first reaction when I heard that it is displaced so far was that it’s remarkable that it’s even intact at all,” Stewart said.

California’s single-family homes become multi-unit rentals | New York Times

None of this is atypical: California has long had some of the most overcrowded homes in the country, and researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, estimate that the Los Angeles metropolitan area has over 300,000 unpermitted units. Some were built for income. Others were built for family. Whatever the reason, they are now a crucial piece of the housing stock and home to a city’s worth of people.

California’s plan to let homeowners be homebuilders | Bloomberg

Although Southern California is famous for its single-family suburbs, many historic L.A. neighborhoods include attractive duplexes and four-plexes dating to the 1920s and ’30s. “If more of the city just looked like that we probably wouldn’t have a housing crisis,” said Michael Manville, an urban planning professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. “And those are beautiful buildings.”

Will sea creatures near oil platform survive the spill? | Los Angeles Times

No wonder the Elly platform is one of the most beloved dive sites in Southern California. “It’s my No. 1 favorite dive,” said Paige Zhang, a graduate student in marine biology at UCLA who spent a day diving Elly just a few weeks ago. “And that’s why I was so shocked and sad about this spill. It’s so crazy to think that this happened on something I dove before.”

Climate scientists should pay more attention to fish poop | Vox

Daniele Bianchi, a researcher at the University of California Los Angeles, has a message for climate scientists everywhere: Pay more attention to fish poop. Fish and their feces play a hugely important and vastly underrated role in ocean chemistry and the carbon cycle that shapes Earth’s climate, according to a new study led by Bianchi and published in the journal Science Advances.

COVID vaccines for kids | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“They have now asked the FDA to authorize the vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds. It’s my understanding now that the FDA is going to call a meeting of their expert advisory group on the 26th of October, and so we should perhaps expect sometime between Halloween and Thanksgiving an actual ruling on authorization and emergency use authorization for that,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

Relocating during COVID has played out along political lines | Globe and Mail (Canada)

The preliminary finding: “People are moving more to places that are politically similar to where they’re coming from,” said Gregor Schubert, who studies housing and labour economics at UCLA. That preference may not be enough to outweigh other factors, such as housing prices, in determining the exact neighbourhoods where people choose to live. But “I find it plausible that people are increasingly sorting into places that are politically homogeneous,” Prof. Schubert said.

How mapping the brain could transform neuroscience | Nature

Two years ago, neuroscientist Anne Churchland at the University of California, Los Angeles, started to design a set of experiments in mice to see whether that diversity mattered in excitatory neurons. Her early results, which have not been peer reviewed, suggest that it might: different excitatory neurons fire at different times as mice perform a listening task. “We are at a really exciting stage,” she says.

Company raises funding for eco-friendly concrete | Los Angeles Business Journal

CarbonBuilt, which was spun off in late 2019 from a UCLA research team led by civil engineering professor Gaurav Sant, has developed a process for injecting concrete with carbon dioxide emissions from power plants or other industrial facilities. The idea is to sequester the carbon dioxide emissions into concrete that can then be sold to builders and other construction contractors. This process reduces the cost for cement, concrete, power generation and other industrial plant operators to comply with mandates to reduce carbon emissions.