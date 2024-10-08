UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“The ARkStorm is intended to be plausible, worst-case flood and storm scenario for California. Not just one storm or even just a pair of storms, but it’s a month-long, thirty-day sequence of moderate to strong atmospheric river storms,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain (approx. :45 mark).

“Iran is the power behind all of this. It is the entity that has created and funded, supported and trained all of these other proxy groups, the so-called Access of Resistance. And it very much controls the fate and destiny of what those groups do and the limits to which they will go to either escalate the conflict or deescalate it if the option’s there,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd. (Radd was also featured by Spectrum News 1.)

Other experts said that leaning into being a gun owner may be a savvy move from Harris’ campaign, especially for swing-state voters. “It may also be strategic to remind voters that Kamala Harris is the candidate of law and order, as a former Attorney General,” said Georgia Kernell, an associate professor of communication and political science at UCLA.

While Congress established the 340B program to help social safety net providers like AHF provide more comprehensive services to more patients, the law does not specify any rules for how the savings must be spent. ”There is no legal structure right now that says you have to use it in certain ways or report it,” says Anil Shankar, a health care lawyer with Foley & Lardner and lecturer at UCLA School of Law. “If you’re a covered entity, legally, your argument is going to be, ‘That’s my money. I was entitled to it by federal law and there’s no requirement on how I spend it.’”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jon Michaels) The insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was aimed at preventing the peaceful transfer of power after Donald Trump lost the presidential election. This was clearly illegal, and the Justice Department has prosecuted hundreds for their crimes that day. Had they been successful, the plan for Jan. 7 and beyond was to legalize such attacks on democracy.

Public health experts soon realized that in a world without smallpox infections and vaccinations, nobody would have immunity against mpox. Before stopping smallpox vaccinations, they weighed this risk. “The overall recommendation was that [smallpox] vaccination was not needed [to protect against mpox],” says Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a leading mpox researcher.

A new study led by investigators at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has revealed that common breast cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, may accelerate the biological aging process in breast cancer survivors. (UCLA’s Judith Carroll and Julienne Bower were quoted.)

As a patient, Dr. Megan Kamath has also had similar experiences at different health care settings and different offices. “There is a pretty significant difference in blood pressure readings depending on arm position,” said Kamath, a cardiologist at UCLA Health.