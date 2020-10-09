UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA professor Andrea Ghez talks about becoming the fourth woman in history to win the Nobel Prize for Physics for her groundbreaking research on black holes.

To break that cycle, University of California at Los Angeles materials scientist Aaswath Raman wants to turn ancient technology into a 21st-century tool. Working with colleagues, he has developed a thin, mirror-like film engineered to maximize radiative cooling on a molecular level. The film sends heat into space while absorbing almost no radiation, lowering the temperature of objects by more than 10 degrees, even in the midday sun.

The FDA authorized on Wednesday emergency use of the SwabSeq COVID-19 diagnostic platform developed by doctors at the University of California, Los Angeles. The test can turn around results within 12-24 hours, according to the team that developed it… “We literally have people spit into a tub and that tube goes directly in the machine,” Eleazar Eskin, chair of the UCLA department of computational medicine and part of the team that worked on the test, told Dot.la. “So it’s going to be much more scalable.”

“What we’re seeing in the L.A. study is definitely clear signals that people who live in more polluted neighborhoods tend to have higher death rates from COVID,” [UCLA’s Michael] Jerrett told me.

But no test can guarantee that Trump is not infectious when he shows up to the debate. “If he is asymptomatic, and if he is [feeling] better, he is probably unlikely to be infectious, but there is no 100 percent way to prove that,” [UCLA’s Dr. Timothy] Brewer, a specialist in infectious diseases, said. Nor can any air-filtration system for an indoor facility entirely eliminate the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19. “It’s probably not possible to reduce that risk to zero,” Brewer said. “You can make it low, but not make it zero.”

“He probably had the virus for three or four days before he really was showing symptoms. Which meant he probably had it during the debate. Once the symptoms appear – and he was probably spreading it for the day or two before he had symptoms – they can last for up to ten days, and he can be infectious that whole time,” said UCLA’s Dr. Richard Jackson (approx. 20:20 mark).

“The majority of participants in our study population had mild disease and were not hospitalized,” [said] Yalda Afshar, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Even so, it took a median of 37 days for symptoms to ease.” (Also: Medical Xpress.)

“If infectious virus can come out of the stool, how can that spread to another person?” [UCLA’s Dr. Brennan] Spiegel asks. “One worry is fecal-oral, where, let’s say, a restaurant worker didn’t clean his or her hands and passes it into the food.”