UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Japanese executive and philanthropist Tadashi Yanai has made a commitment of $31 million to the UCLA College Division of Humanities, the largest gift in the history of the division. The gift from Yanai — the chair, president and CEO of Fast Retailing and the founder of the Uniqlo clothing brand — is to the Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities. (UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt and UCLA’s Michael Emmerich and Alexandra Minna Stern were quoted.)

“There are many organizations now who are working with young people, getting them information about how to register to vote, especially those who have moved to college, registering for the first time. And that’s going to be really important for both candidates, to get the youth out into the polls, and then making that decision in the booth,” said UCLA’s Alicia Hines.

A 2022 report by the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ public-policy research center at the [UCLA School of Law], estimated that 1.4 percent of teenagers identified as transgender. But that figure was based on [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] data collected from just 15 states in 2017 and 2019; researchers used statistical modeling to then extrapolate a national number. (UCLA’s Jody Herman was quoted.)

If the 2024 race is very close, court rulings could affect the outcome, especially in the swing states that will be key to the election. But for a lawsuit to affect the race, the election would have to be so close that the court would have to determine how people voted or one side would have to prove a major, fundamental problem with how it was run, said Rick Hasen, an elections expert and law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Hasen was also quoted by NBC News.)

“By 1910, Los Angeles already operated one of the largest jail systems in the country,” UCLA professor Kelly Lytle Hernández wrote in “City of Inmates,” her definitive history of Los Angeles jails.

David Sears, a political psychologist at UCLA, contended in an email that Trump is emblematic of an American stereotype that helps answer the question, “How can people be so gullible?”

When bonds are issued, the money becomes available fast. ”They push things out into the future a little bit. It’s future citizens of the state that are paying for the bond, not you today, right now,” explains Julia Stein with the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA’s Law School.

The number of undocumented students who enrolled at University of California and California State University campuses declined 50 percent between the 2016-17 and 2022-2023 academic years, according to a new study by scholars at the ​​University of California Civil Rights Project at UCLA and the UC Davis School of Law. The authors attributed the decline to the uncertainty over DACA’s future.

Christopher Tang, a UCLA professor and scholar of supply chain management, told Business Insider that the problem is compounded by the sheer number of people filling up their tanks, as the fuel supply cannot keep up with demand. Tang said gas tankers on roads could also be stuck in traffic jams, which would require government coordination to address before the situation becomes too dire.

“Sand dunes play an important role in coastal erosion because they serve as a barrier to wave run-up and overtopping,” says Timu Gallien, a civil and environmental engineering associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “So, when you have large wave events that coincide with high tide, those waves in many cases would be able to overwash the beach.

People hospitalized for COVID-19 early in the pandemic suffered an increased risk of serious “cardiac events” such as heart attacks and strokes that was akin to people with a history of heart disease, a newly released study has found. Researchers from USC, UCLA and the Cleveland Clinic analyzed more than 10,000 COVID cases tracked by the UK Biobank to examine how COVID affected the risk of heart attacks and other cardiac threats.

“The importance of it is hard to argue with,” said Jonathan Stewart, a professor at UCLA’s Samueli School of Engineering, citing a 2023 earthquake in Turkey that damaged or destroyed multiple hospitals. “There were a number of hospitals that were intact but not usable. That’s better than a collapsed structure. But still not what you need at a time of emergency like that.”

“Every intervention has a risk associated with it, and exercise is no exception,” says Dr. Joshua Goldman, a UCLA sports medicine physician. “If you sit in your house in a bubble, you won’t have exercise risks, but you’ll die of heart disease and diabetes or some other disease. The aging population is at risk of getting injured more in general, but it’s certainly very possible to gain muscle as we age. It’s just that more goes into it. You have to be smarter about how you train.”

“It is normal after eating to have some degree of bloating, because as food is digested, certain components of food may ferment and produce gas, which can make the stomach appear distended,” Dr. Vivy Cusumano, a gastroenterologist at UCLA Health, told HuffPost.