“He created this character that really provoked the imagination of Black people and others.… It was really about Afro futurism. It was about the future, about possibility. It was about the highest aspirations of Black people around the globe,” said UCLA’s Darnell Hunt (approx. 2:05 mark).

Dr. Joe Pierre, professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and author of Psych Unseen: Brain, Behavior, and Belief, says that beyond the minority of gun owners who buy them for hunting and recreation, most get guns for self-defense and to protect against “real, exaggerated or imagined threats.”

“One of the things that is really important to recognize is that so often, that data is either inaccurate or not uniform. And one of the important things for the Latino community is that it doesn’t count Latinos, and Latinos are relegated to invisibility,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz.

“The main pollutant that comes from the fire is called particular matter, or PM. The most health-relevant particles are in sizes smaller than 2.5 microns—they’re pretty tiny particles,” says [UCLA’s Yifang] Zhu. She goes on to explain that the national standard for the presence of “PM 2.5” over a 24-hour period is 35 milligrams per cubic meter, which makes for an Air Quality Index of 99. Whenever the index measures 100 or over, she says, it becomes unhealthy.

For Virginia Espino, a lecturer at the University of California Los Angeles, Salazar’s reporting provides a window into a moment in history. “That students can read his writing and interpret it for themselves, it brings it to life for them.” Part of Salazar’s legacy, Espino said, is his connection to the broader struggle for civil rights. “In his writing, Salazar was speaking truth to power, and it was an act of defiance that was unusual for the times.”

“As a journalist, [Ruben Salazar] already knew too much about what the government was doing [and] how they were trying to control under-resourced communities.... [This] is the history of our country. And it has significance and it has value,” said UCLA’s Xaviera Flores (approx. 2:20 mark; translated from Spanish).

“There’s no question. When you make it easier to vote, people vote. There’s been scholarship for decades about the more the challenges, the more the burdens, the fewer people do it,” said UCLA’s Chad Dunn.

“As a parent, even though I understand that the risk to younger children from COVID is quite low, there are exceptions to that. And so as a parent, of course, that’s always on your mind. You don’t want to put your child at risk, even if it’s a low risk,” said UCLA’s Jamie Lloyd-Smith.

“What we’re seeing, as I’ve said before, is an acute infection of politics in our public’s health. We are infected. And in fact, what we should be, is we should be sick of being infected with politics, not sick with it,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by MSNBC and NBC’s “Today” and quoted in Parents.)

“I’m very concerned about what it means this year, and it’s something we have to fix for every year,” Dr. Jody Heymann, founder of the World Policy Analysis Center at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told Public Radio International’s “The World” in March. “We shouldn’t just be fixing it temporarily in 2020. We have to fix it for every year.”

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, compared the new approach to a large tanker ship taking a long time to turn in the water. “As we either dial forward or dial back the control measures ... it takes two or three weeks for us to really see the effects of that action,” he said.

“We thought they would be more vulnerable to the stress of COVID because they are, by [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] definition, the most vulnerable population,” said study co-author Dr. Helen Lavretsky, professor-in-residence of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Although N95 respirators are designed for just one use before disposal, in times of shortage, N95 respirators can be decontaminated and reused up to three times,” said James Lloyd-Smith, a co-author of the study and a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. “But the integrity of the respirator’s fit and seal must be maintained.”

“I think we’re not making progress because we’re still not having hard conversations about the value of Black lives in our country. We’re talking about an ideology problem, the way in which some people still see Black people as not equals, the way in which some people still see Black people as a threat,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

(Article co-written by UCLA’s Stephen Acabado) One cloudy July afternoon in 2019, a group of archaeology students from the University of California, Los Angeles, dropped by the town of Kiangan in Ifugao province, the Philippines, to learn about community-led heritage conservation. The students expected to see a few elders preserving a lost art; instead, they found a mix of women and men, elders and younger weavers, producing traditional textiles for a thriving industry.