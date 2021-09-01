UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Pandemic primes some to discriminate against Asians, Latinos | Los Angeles Times

Usually, greater contact with minority populations reduces prejudice, said Min Zhou, a sociologist at UCLA who was not involved in the study. “But for Asians, because of China, it doesn’t matter,” she said, pointing to worsening U.S.–China relations through the pandemic as a reason why. “That imagined enemy or real enemy — it’s very powerful, at this moment.”

Is vaccine disinformation protected free speech? | Los Angeles Times

Eugene Volokh, a professor of 1st Amendment law at UCLA, warns that the bill “is clearly unconstitutional.” Volokh says there are two problems. One is that the bill is too expansive in its definition of harassment — it prohibits protesters from coming within 30 feet of a person to try to talk to them, chant or sing at them, hand them a leaflet or hold up a sign.

How strong is America’s multiracial democracy? | New York Times

A study published last year … examined how “the end of race-based busing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, an event that led to large changes in school racial composition,” affected the partisanship of students as adults. The authors, Stephen Billings, of the University of Colorado, Eric Chyn, of Dartmouth, and Kareem Haggag, of U.C.L.A.’s Anderson School of Management, found that “a 10-percentage-point increase in the share of minorities in a student’s assigned school decreased their likelihood of registering as a Republican by 8.8 percent.”

Farmworkers may be able to vote at home in union elections | Cal Matters

Employers sometimes use legal and illegal tactics to deter workers from forming unions, says Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center and vice president for the California Federation of Teachers. Managers might require workers to meet one on one with supervisors about the unionization drive, which is legal, or threaten to fire a worker if they vocally support the union, which is illegal.

Latino voters and Newsom’s chances of survival | KCRW-FM

White voters are expected to be over-represented in the Sept. 14 recall election, while voters of color will likely be under-represented, according to UCLA researchers. The projected drop between registered voters and those expected to vote in the recall is largest for Latinos.

Black creators continue to advance horror genre | Nerdist

In fact, Black horror film historian, writer, producer, and UCLA professor Tananarive Due developed a popular course centered around Peele’s “Get Out.” In a video interview with Nerdist, Due speaks further about this modern Black horror renaissance we are experiencing. “Many artists around the world are having opportunities to have these stories told,” Due explains. “And in the Black horror piece of it, there’s this real sense of liberation. Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ was a double revelation. Not only that Black people love horror, but that white people will watch horror about Black people.”

Tahoe evacuates as Caldor fire sweeps in | Courthouse News

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in an interview that the next 24 to 48 hours will be “critical” due to the current winds blowing from the southwest toward South Lake Tahoe. He noted that embers from the blaze are igniting “a mile or more in front of the fire,” heightening the fire’s extreme conditions.

Uncertain economic future as unemployment benefits expire | KPCC-FM

“We have seen a lot of economic progress over the summer, but certainly in some of the lower-rate sectors we have not recovered all the jobs that we have lost,” said UCLA’s Till von Wachter (approx. 3:05 mark).