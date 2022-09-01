UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How schools are handling heat waves | Los Angeles Times

Researchers have found that schoolyards are often the hottest locations in communities due to the large swaths of asphalt. Schools are often designed with efficiency in mind, which has created a “worst-case scenario” for children, said V. Kelly Turner, associate professor of urban planning and geography at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Gun bill dies in California Legislature | Los Angeles Times

Eugene Volokh, a UCLA School of Law professor, said it’s likely that some certain provisions of SB 918 would have been challenged, including the wide-ranging sensitive places list and the requirement to interview three character witnesses and review social media posts. “We don’t generally need three references to exercise a constitutional right. You don’t need three references to speak, you don’t need three references to marry, you don’t need three references to buy contraceptives, you don’t need three references to have children,” Volokh said.

Help with water bills for low-income Californians | CalMatters

The program would be the only one of its kind in the country, said Greg Pierce, director of UCLA’s Human Right to Water Solutions Lab, who has consulted on water affordability for state regulators. “A program of this scale, run by the state or the feds — this would be unique,” he said.

Current heat wave and climate change | LAist

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain says our current heat wave has a human fingerprint. “It’s becoming easier and easier to hit temperature thresholds that were historically difficult or impossible to reach in a cooler climate, unaffected by the human emission of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere,” Swain said. (Swain was also quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle.)

Making EVs without China’s supply chain | The Conversation

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) Two electrifying moves in recent weeks have the potential to ignite electric vehicle demand in the United States. First, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding federal tax rebates for EV purchases. Then California approved rules to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

Cutting your mortality risk through exercise | Well + Good

“It reinforces something that we’ve known for decades,” says Catherine Sarkisian, MD, a doctor of geriatric medicine at UCLA Health. Exercise is associated with lower mortality because it prevents many of the conditions that cause or are associated with early death, from heart disease to hypertension to depression. “If [exercise] was a pill, it would be the most popular pill in the world, because it has such broad effects across so many different conditions,” Dr. Sarkisian says.

UCLA’s accelerator program focuses on health equity | Los Angeles Business Journal

A health tech accelerator has launched at UCLA. Called the TechQuity Accelerator and run by UCLA Health, this program is aimed at life science companies with innovations for communities underserved with health care products and services … “Our exclusive focus is on health equity,” said Jennifer McCaney, executive director of UCLA Biodesign and assistant director of the UCLA Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

Traffic congestion is back in L.A. | KCAL-TV

Jiaqi Ma, associate professor at the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, says they are working with Caltrans right now on a study to see if teleworking is well, working, by reducing travel. He says: not necessarily. “People have more flexible schedules and may choose other travel or trips. For example … they may travel more, drive more to restaurants.”