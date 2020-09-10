UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

West will be succeeded by UCLA history professor Stephen Aron, who was the founding executive director of the Institute for the Study of the American West at the Autry.… “I’ve spent more than three decades researching and writing about the confluences and confrontations of peoples and cultures that shaped the history of North American frontiers and borderlands, but it was my time at the Autry that truly transformed how I think and teach about the American West,” Aron said.

However, some 192,000 unemployed Californians will not receive the extra $300 benefit because they have been receiving less than $100 in state benefits, the threshold set by the federal government for participation, according to researchers at UCLA’s California Policy Lab. The average state benefit received for those who are ineligible is $68 per week, according to an analysis by the lab. Being left out of the new benefit “adds insult over injury, especially since no strong justification has been provided for why they are excluded,” said Till von Wachter, a coauthor of the report, UCLA economics professor and faculty director at the lab. (Von Wachter was also quoted in the Star Tribune.)

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles, said the rapidly spreading blaze was so intense that it had created its own thunderstorms with lightning, wind and no rain. A rare fire tornado was also possible, he said. Swain said the only thing keeping more cities across the state from topping record-high temperatures was the “dense pall of smoke from explosively growing wildfires.” (Swain was also quoted in Time.)

But Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the real reason for California’s improving numbers is that the people most at risk have likely already been infected, shrinking the pool of potential new cases. “People have to move away from this idea that everyone is at the same risk. That’s not true at all,” he said. “That’s why our interventions have to be better targeted to those at greatest risk.”

However, as private schools come up with workarounds to get their kids back on campus, the education gap will widen, said UCLA Professor of Education Tyrone Howard. “The concern is that those families can do more for their children, which I do not begrudge,” Howard said. “[But they] will have the opportunities, will have the supports, will have the advantages to make sure that they don’t suffer academically during this moment. The deeper concern is those students who attend public schools — especially those children who are in poverty, which 80% of LAUSD students and families are — that they’re not getting those supports.”

Pharmacologist Dr. Ziva Cooper is the interim director of the Cannabis Research Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles. Part of a widening serious research effort to understand how cannabis and marijuana legalization affects society, the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative launched its first study investigating cannabis’s effects on people last year.

But Sonja Diaz, of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, said she is worried that the message might not be reaching Southern California’s fastest-growing populations — Asian Americans and Latinos — many of whom are first-time voters or who mostly vote during presidential elections. “They aren’t going to be the recipients of all the mailers and information that likely voters get,” she said. “And that means there needs to be additional outreach that is culturally and linguistically competent.”