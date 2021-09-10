UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

9/11’s impact on national, domestic security measures | KCBS-TV

“Regarding the question of how security has changed since 9/11, there really is only one answer. And that is: Basically, security now, after 9/11, is every part of our everyday lives. Wherever we go, whether it be concerts, movie theaters sporting events,” said UCLA’s Jeffrey Simon.

California records its hottest summer ever | Los Angeles Times

“All these records are being broken, and broken in quick succession,” said Karen McKinnon, an assistant professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, “and that’s basically indicative of this trend that is largely due to climate change.” (UCLA’s Alan Barreca is also quoted.)

Child COVID cases fall in L.A., even as schools reopen | Los Angeles Times

“This policy of requiring vaccination for everyone that is eligible for it is going to be critical in terms of reducing the potential for spread of the virus,” said UCLA epidemiology professor Anne Rimoin. It’s all the more important, Rimoin said, because the dominating Delta variant circulating is “so much more contagious than the original variant.” (Rimoin is also quoted about a COVID variant in Axios.)

Why $46 billion couldn’t prevent an eviction crisis | New York Times

In Los Angeles County alone, for instance, there are an estimated 200,000 illegal units. “There’s a completely hidden story about how do we access millions of tenants that are in un-permitted units,” said Vinit Mukhija, an urban planning professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

Firefighters who ride motorcycles to treat PTSD | KNBC-TV

“We have to figure out solutions to help people because we’re seeing suicides go up. We’re seeing a mental health crisis especially in first responders,” UCLA neuroscientist Dr. Don Vaughn tells NBC. Dr. Vaughn and his team measured the brain activity, heart rate, and hormone levels of over 50 experienced motorcycle riders as part of “Project Free” … The study concluded that riding a motorcycle can decrease hormonal biomarkers of stress.

Review: “Inter State: Essays From California” | Los Angeles Times

(Review by UCLA’s Nathan Deuel) So why is this gentle book worth mentioning? What distinguishes this tentative newcomer on the West Coast essayist scene? For one, a fresh approach: Vadi’s deepest purpose is to understand and retrace the footsteps of his abuelo, who picked vegetables up and down the Central Valley. He layers this important quest with a tart mixture of originality and devotion, as well as his own lens as an avid urban skateboarder.

Government’s treatment of Muslims since 9/11 | San Diego Union-Tribune

(Commentary by UCLA’s Ahilan Arulanantham) This Sept. 11 — a Saturday — I expect to be working. Just a few weeks later, I will be arguing a case in the U.S. Supreme Court, and getting ready for that tends to take your weekends. In the case, FBI v. Fazaga, I represent three Americans from Southern California. The FBI employed a confidential informant to spy on them.

Understanding L.A.’s homelessness issues | LAist

So why are so many unhoused people struggling with mental health? And why do so many people with mental health issues end up unhoused? According to a 2021 report by the UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy, it can be traced to the deinstitutionalization of mental health care that began, in part, after outcry about the inhumane conditions of state mental hospitals that were previously seen as the model of public mental health up until the mid-20th Century.

Why you don’t care about your future self | Fast Company

Hal Hershfield, a psychologist at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, wanted to know why people weren’t saving for retirement … To help explain this seemingly irrational behavior, Hershfield and his team scanned the brains of study participants while asking them to what degree various traits — like “honorable” or “funny” — applied to their current self, their future self, a current other, or a future other. As participants answered, Hershfield’s team recorded which parts of their brains lit up.

Police shouldn’t have an impenetrable legal shield | Bloomberg Opinion

Youngkin’s concern about meritless lawsuits doesn’t justify qualified immunity, either. Joanna Schwartz, a professor at UCLA School of Law, has shown that the doctrine typically kills lawsuits late in the game rather than in their early stages. Courts use other tools to weed out weak cases. If they need to use them more, that’s a separate issue from qualified immunity.

Recall campaigns micro-targeting voters by ethnicity | KPCC-FM

“Generally, for mainstream elections, we have seen, increasingly, Asian Americans veer toward the Democratic party … It really is an important transition in Asian America to see this very highly organized campaigning that includes in-language mobilization,” said UCLA’s Natalie Masuoka (approx. 1:15 mark).