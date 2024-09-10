UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“It’s arguably the worst climate sequence for the wildfire in Southern California,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. For the past two years, wet conditions have caused vegetative growth that quickly dried out during the coastal heat wave that began last week. Fire intensity and behavior is a function of how much fuel is available to burn, so a rapid loss in moisture can create a feast for wildfires.

What does it mean if a patient has dense breasts? Today.com asked Dr. Deanna Attai, past president of the American Society of Breast Surgeons and an associate clinical professor of surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles … Having dense breasts is not something a person can see or feel — it’s different from having a lumpy breast, Attai says — rather, it’s determined by a mammogram.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Donald Shoup) Los Angeles’ broken sidewalks are like an obstacle course, especially for people with disabilities. They are bad enough to challenge the Olympic athletes who will show up in four years.

“When you look back at that genre, there was a lot of McCarthy-era H-bomb hysteria,” said Todd Wiener, the motion picture curator at the UCLA Film & Television Archive in Los Angeles. “You definitely run into the theme of time running out in the social political climate of the time.”