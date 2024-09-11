UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Campus life is a significant part of the college experience — from dorms to get-togethers at the cafeteria or attending special events and activities. According to Niche.com's latest rankings, the prize for best campus in 2025 goes to the University of California, Los Angeles.

Though a smaller percentage of LGBT adults in California had firearms in their households than non-LGBT adults, they reported higher rates of risk for firearm-related injury or mortality, including serious thoughts of suicide in the previous year and intimate partner violence, according to a new study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. (UCLA’s Kerith Conron and Sean Tan were quoted.)

A 2021 UCLA study found that 47 percent of LGBTQ workers reported experiencing discrimination or harassment at work due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. This study also reported that that 46 percent of LGBTQ workers were not open about being LGBTQ to their supervisor. These numbers indicate how much further our workplace protections must go to guarantee every worker feels safe being their authentic self at work.

“That was actually my introduction to James Earl Jones onstage. I graduated from college in ’87 and I did a play across the street from where ‘Fences’ was going … But when I met that moment — one, it has that truth to it that riveted me … but the thing that I didn’t appreciate at the time was the authenticity that James Earl Jones put into that moment,” said UCLA’s Dominic Taylor (approx. 1:00 mark).

“The odds definitely favor a continuation — and maybe even an escalation — of Southern California fire season over the next couple of months,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA.

The new study is looking at a very important topic, said Dr. Apisadaporn Thambundit, a pediatric endocrinologist who is an assistant clinical professor of pediatrics at UCLA. However, “I don’t think it’s strong enough to suggest anything that parents can do,” she said. She was surprised that phthalates, which have been linked to early puberty, didn’t come up in the research.