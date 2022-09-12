UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

With heat waves, can bus riders more shade? | Los Angeles Times

“We actually have to make adjustments for the built environment — tree selection, street furniture and shade canopies, like they have in Phoenix in order to accommodate these days,” said Juan Matute, deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. “Climate change is changing the baseline of all these past decisions.”

Supreme Court case could impact federal elections | PBS NewsHour Weekend

UCLA’s Rick Hasen: “Well, [Leonard Leo] really plays a central role here, working on both the legal side and the political side to advance a quite conservative political agenda. So, as you said, he was advising President Trump on who should be appointed to the Supreme Court. Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett, the three most recent Supreme Court justices on the Republican-appointed side, all came through the Federalist Society, which is an organization that he helped to lead for many years.” (Hasen was interviewed.)

Tropical Storm Kay: Check your flood risk | Los Angeles Times

However, for most of Southern California this storm is going to be a boon, not a bane, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. It “will cause more reduction in fire risk than it will cause harm through other things like flooding, for the most part,” Swain said. (Swain was also quoted in the New York Times and San Francisco Chronicle.)

California: Drought, heat, fires and maybe floods | Associated Press

“This is perhaps the singularly most unusual and extreme weather week in quite some time in California — and that is saying something. Whew,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote on his western weather blog.

California’s wildfire season enters danger zone | Bloomberg News

“I am kind of holding my breath,” said Daniel Swain, a climatologist with the University of California, Los Angeles. “If we do get those ignitions and the wind events, all bets are off.”

Which communities bear brunt of heat waves? | CapRadio

Kelly Turner, co-director of UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation, studies the intersection of extreme heat and urban planning. She says that, in all her research, she’s run into the same truth time and time again: Extreme heat affects everyone, but those impacts are frequently unequal. “My view is that extreme heat is one of the greatest climate injustices facing the state of California currently,” she said. (UCLA’s Jake Dialesandro is also quoted.)

Multiple blazes rage across the West | CNN

Recent studies have shown that being exposed to both extreme heat and wildfire smoke at the same time can worsen the health risks, and that’s expected to become more of a threat, UCLA researchers said in a study published last month. “Rising global temperatures and more frequent extreme heat events are expected to increase wildfire size and intensity, signaling a growing public health threat from concurrent heat-smoke exposure,” researchers wrote.

More Latinos became homeless over past year | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“In the last couple of years, we have seen a trend upwards, with regards to Latinos experiencing homelessness. This year, as you mentioned, we saw a huge jump: 26 percent at the county level and 30 percent within the city … in between the 2020 count and this year’s count. So, that’s a significant increase,” said UCLA’s Melissa Chinchilla (approx. 13:30 mark).

In depth: Cannabis | KTTV-TV

“[The UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids] is a multidisciplinary initiative, where we have people from all across campus — faculty, students — who join in to try to understand and do research related to the impact of cannabis use on brain and body, as well as community and society,” said UCLA’s Dr. Ziva Cooper (approx. 1:20 mark.)