UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

When Julio Frenk steps into the role of chancellor at the University of California, Los Angeles, in January, after nearly nine years as president of the University of Miami, he will be the first Latino to hold the top job in the school’s 105-year history.

(Commentary by UCLA student Namrata Venkatesan) Ask most people why they’re voting, and you may hear this response: “I really believe this measure will be good for us,” or “This candidate has some good ideas and I think they would do a good job leading us.” As a child of Indian immigrants, I’m no different. I’m voting because of my belief in certain candidates I want at the helm of our government and my faith in specific policies to drive us forward.

Jill Horwitz, the David Sanders Professor of Law and Medicine at UCLA School of Law, said one might gauge how Trump could save money by looking at actions taken during his administration. “We’ve seen the Trump movie before, so voters should just expect more of what we’ve seen,” Horwitz said.

“The odds definitely favor a continuation — and maybe even an escalation — of Southern California fire season over the next couple of months,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA. (Swain was also featured by the Associated Press and KCRW-FM.)

Researchers have for the first time identified degeneration-associated “molecular markers” — observable changes in cells and their gene-regulating networks — that are shared by several forms of dementia that affect different regions of the brain. Critically, the UCLA-led research, published in the journal Cell, also identified markers specific to different forms of dementia, and the combined findings represent a potential paradigm shift in the search for causes, treatments and cures. (UCLA’s Dr. Daniel Geschwind and Dr. Jessica Rexach were quoted.)

“I can believe that watercress is the ‘healthiest’ vegetable,” says [Dana Ellis Hunnes] a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Among other things, Hunnes points out that this is a “nutrient-dense” food.

Earlier this year, researchers at UCLA and USC reported that the credit scores of consumers in states that have legalized sports betting have deteriorated by an average 0.3%; in states that legalized online sports betting, the decline is an average 1%. “We find a substantial increase in bankruptcy rates, debt collections, debt consolidation loans, and auto loan delinquencies” in those states, they wrote, consonant with an increase in excessive debt among players.