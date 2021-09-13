UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA again ranked nation’s No. 1 public university | KCBS-TV

UCLA was named the No. 1 public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report Monday for the fifth straight year … “UCLA’s ranking as the top public university in the country five years running reaffirms what we already know: that this is a place where students of all backgrounds can thrive, where we invest in and support excellent teaching and where we set students up for success after graduation,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. (Rankings: U.S. News & World Report. Also: Associated Press, Forbes, KABC-TV and KNX-AM.)

Is Hollywood’s antiracism push a “fad?” | Los Angeles Times

On-screen representation has noticeably grown. People of color accounted for nearly 40% of the leads in top films for 2020, the highest share on record, according to UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report … Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences at UCLA, said real change won’t happen until the racial makeup of the executive ranks changes. Those jobs remain dominated by white people.

Only a global approach to vaccinations will end COVID | The Hill

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Jody Heymann and Dr. Timothy Brewer) The only way to move past the pandemic is to eliminate the high transmission rates in countries around the world that create fertile soil for new variants. Until we do, the virus’s ongoing adaptation anywhere will put lives at risk everywhere.

Record heat is changing life in California | Los Angeles Times

The grim conditions of the Dust Bowl years were more of an outlier, said Karen McKinnon, an assistant professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, while the latest extremes belong to a larger warming trend. In fact, she said, the summer of 2021 was even hotter than mere extrapolation would suggest, leading some to question whether that warming is accelerating.

Hollywood crew members prepare for possible strike | Los Angeles Times

“There have been complaints about excessive working hours, etc., as the industry began to catch up from delayed production,” said Daniel Mitchell, professor emeritus at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. “A strike threat that would impede production would be more effective from the union perspective now than in a more normal situation.”

California voters: Less Republican, white than in 2003 | Associated Press

“It’s not like it’s Baby Boomers that are Latinos and Asian Americans moving from another state to California. These are people born and bred in this state and they are aging into the electorate,” said Sonja Diaz, founding director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Artistic director Klaus Biesenbach leaving MOCA for Berlin | New York Times

“I’m not entirely surprised that this was that short-lived — it seems to be very difficult over there,” said Kristy Edmunds, the executive and artistic director of UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. “Now let’s move MOCA into a full position of support for Johanna to carry the baton forward.”

UCLA scholar awarded $815,000 Balzan Prize | Associated Press

Saul Friedlander, who has taught at both the University of California, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv University, was awarded the prize for Holocaust and Genocide Studies for his work broadening the perspective on the history of the Holocaust.

Practice of restraining students is under scrutiny | San Diego Union-Tribune

Schools should be supporting students well enough so that situations don’t escalate to fights or restraints, experts said. “The problem starts with our failure to identify their needs,” said Daniel Losen, director of the Center for Civil Rights Remedies at the UCLA Civil Rights Project.

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“These are really important mandates — a new step forward, if you will, in trying again to reach all Americans for the vaccine,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 2:00 mark).

Psychologists: Learning to care about your future self | CNBC

Hal Hershfield, a social psychologist at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, studies how thinking about time transforms the emotions and alters the judgments and decisions people make. In one experiment, he took photographs of people and digitally altered them into older versions of themselves. When he showed them what they might look like in 20 or more years, they said they wanted to set aside 6.2% of their salary for retirement, while people who saw photographs of their current selves set aside 4.4%.

Woman sues S.F. for $50M over parking ticket | San Francisco Chronicle

It seems the question now is not whether tire chalking will go away, but how — and how soon. The form of enforcement emerged in the 1920s, deployed by a first generation of parking officials, according to UCLA Professor Donald Shoup, who has extensively studied urban parking policies … “In the 1920s, they got used to chalking, because it’s easy to do,” Shoup said, noting that the practice was already ingrained by the time the first parking meter arrived, in 1935.

Do doctors treat pain differently based on patients’ race? | United Press International

“At the height of the opioid epidemic, when the dangers of opioids weren’t as well-known as they are today, physicians appeared to treat the pain of their minority patients differently than the pain of their White patients,” study co-author [UCLA’s] Dr. Dan P. Ly told UPI in an email.

Green policies at risk in California’s recall vote | CNBC

“While a new governor would not be able to mount a legislative attack on California climate policy, they would be able to slow down, redirect and even reverse the implementation of California climate policy,” said William Boyd, a professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

Paul Schrader: Great film director you may not have heard of | CBC Radio

“Paul Schrader doesn’t make commercially oriented films,” said Howard Suber, professor emeritus at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Suber was also the chair of Schrader’s Master of Arts thesis committee. “He doesn’t make films that the general movie-going public, at least in the days when people did go to movies [in theatres], were interested in seeing.”

How polling error changed Newsom recall campaign | CalMatters

UCLA political scientist and public opinion researcher Matt Barreto is happy to knock other pollsters for their work on the recall (“It was conducted by drunk clowns,” he said of an August Emerson College survey that showed a close race). But he also said the media deserves some blame for mischaracterizing the state of the race earlier in the summer. “People in your industry don’t put any effort into it,” he told CalMatters.

Health care unions will want something back from Newsom | California Healthline

“This is a crucial moment for Newsom, and for his supporters who are lining up behind him,” said Mark Peterson, a professor of public policy, political science and law at UCLA who specializes in the politics of health care. “They’re helping him stay in office, but that comes with an expectation for some action.”

How to end America’s obsession with driving | Vox

Every mode of transportation needs a terminal. Planes have airports and boats have seaports, both of which require travelers and companies to pay. But for cars, parking “is capitalized into the costs of the goods you buy,” Brian Taylor, the director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said.

Nearly half of LGBTQ workers have faced discrimination | KNX-AM

A study released Friday by the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender at the UCLA School of Law has found that an estimated 46 percent of LGBTQ workers in the U.S. have experienced some kind of unfair treatment at work — including being terminated, passed over for jobs or harassed by colleagues because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. (UCLA’s Brad Sears is quoted.)

Republicans’ response to Texas abortion ruling | Atlantic

“If this were New York passing a law creating a private right for citizens to sue someone for having a gun, the Court would step in in a heartbeat,” Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA, told me. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that the Court’s decison to allow Texas’s law to stand was a reflection of the justices’ belief that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right.”

How exactly does OSHA make rules? | Marketplace

Some people love rules and making them. “I am enthusiastic about rulemaking,” said Linda Rosenstock, UCLA professor and former head of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which works with OSHA. Rosenstock said it was a big deal to have a directive straight from White House.

COVID breakthrough infections | Well + Good

As with all things related to COVID-19, new data is constantly emerging, but the information we have so far consistently suggests that breakthrough infections are relatively rare, says Timothy Brewer, MD, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. And importantly, the majority of the post-vaccinated infections that do occur tend to be mild to moderate rather than severe or life-threatening.

Biden, the courts and Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ policy | The Hill

They could choose to run with “Trump lite,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law & Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. “The threshold question is a political one, it’s not actually a legal one. Do we want to stick to the plan that we started when we ended MPP at the beginning and that President Biden promised to do at the debates and all that?” he said.

Why fully vaccinated people need to mask indoors | The Healthy

“Breakthroughs are still a concern,” says Ravina Kullar, PharmD, a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and adjunct faculty at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “I’ve seen breakthrough infections where people have been hospitalized, and we still don’t know the risk of post-COVID complications.”

California Senate: State can keep COVID outbreak details secret | Bay Area News Group

“We’re just so not out of the woods with this pandemic … At a very basic level, at least having some information about where the potential problems are would be helpful as a guidepost,” said Kevin Riley, director of the Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program at UCLA. “But we don’t have it.”

Some 3,000 lightning strikes hit California in 24 hours | San Francisco Chronicle

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, said the rain, while light, may have prevented some lightning fires but cautioned that “record-dry vegetation” increases the possibility that small fires that weren’t detected could pop up in coming days.