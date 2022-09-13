UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. mayoral candidates take gloves off | KCBS-TV

Former L.A. County Supervisor and UCLA Luskin School Professor Zev Yaroslavsky said the USC scholarship story is not new and it’s unclear if it will have any impact on Bass’ campaign. “The question is, is that all there is to the story?” he said. “If that’s it, then I think she could survive it. If there’s another aspect to it, if another shoe drops and it becomes a drip-drip story, then I think it could hurt her.”

Could the Internet Archive go out like Napster? | Slate

At the end of the day, the money is only part of the legal equation, as UCLA professor John Villasenor told Slate. “The impact on the market is only one of the four fair use factors that courts must consider,” he said. So even if business impact is determined to be negligible in all projections, “the outcome is far from assured.”

Are you getting the right COVID booster shot? | Health

The new bivalent vaccines, which were designed to offer protection from both the original SARS-CoV2 virus and the new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, offer roughly the same protection from severe illness and death as the older boosters, Otto Yang, MD, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told Health.

Out-of-state vs. in-state students | Inside Higher Ed

Ozan Jaquette, an assistant professor of higher education at the University of California, Los Angeles, outlined in a May 2017 report how public flagship universities were prioritizing admittance of affluent out-of-state students who are “less academically oriented” over qualified moderate- and low-income in-state students. “Enrollment by moderate- and low-income students at public flagship state universities has stagnated because states have divested [from] public higher education,” Jaquette wrote.

Ideas behind CRT have been around a long time | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw: “[Critical race theory] is effectively an embodiment of what I call racial literary. How do we read the world? How to we understand the relationship to its history? We frame it that way not simply as a way of marking history [but] showing, for example, how segregated neighborhoods were the product of federal policy that continues to create material differences in wealth and in health to this day.” (Crenshaw was interviewed.)

Photos: Tropical Storm Kay over SoCal | Los Angeles Times

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain shared a similar sentiment in his blog, Weather West. “Seeing intact tropical cyclones this far north and east along the Pacific Coast of North America is quite rare,” Swain wrote. “There are only a couple of other examples in living memory in which tropical storm or greater strength storms have gotten this close to SoCal.”

Cooling towels to help lower your body temperature | NBC Select

The method by which cooling towels aim to decrease body temperature is effective, physiologically speaking, said Dr. Daniel V. Vigil, a sports medicine specialist and health sciences clinical professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. He noted that specific areas on your body more favorably dissipate heat, notably the armpits, groin area and behind your neck. “These are places where you have big blood vessels that carry lots of hot blood,” said Vigil. “That’s the best place to put the cold towel.”