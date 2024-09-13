UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Most economists think that those tariffs raised household costs by several hundred dollars. They accounted for at least a one-time increase in prices. It’s not clear that they’re responsible for sustained inflation, but those tariffs are a big part of why things are more expensive,” said UCLA’s Kimberly Clausing.

“Harris successfully baited Trump to throw him off of his prepared talking points on the issues most favorable to him,” said Brennon Mendez, an environmental law and policy fellow at UCLA’s School of Law.

Today’s young people are chronically online, and it appears that their media consumption is having an impact on their political views and likelihood to vote, according to a new study released by the UCLA Center for Scholars & Storytellers … “Young adults are increasingly getting news from TikTok, reporting social media as the most authentic form of media,” said Yalda Uhls, the center’s founder and CEO, co-author of the study and adjunct professor in UCLA’s Department of Psychology.

“What we’re seeing is just tip of the iceberg, so it would not be surprising to see more cases outside of DRC and globally ... An infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere,” Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health, tells Today.com. “Whether or not we’ll see widespread cases is really to be determined,” Rimoin adds.

According to Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, a pulmonologist and clinical associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, she says that while air pollution in general is known to be harmful to the lungs, there is little data on the long-term effects of wildfire smoke.

Trans people are four times more likely than cisgender people to be the victims of violent crimes, according to a 2021 report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.