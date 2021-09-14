UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA again ranked nation’s No. 1 public university | City News Service

UCLA was named the top public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report Monday for the fifth consecutive year, while UC San Diego and UC Irvine landed in the top 10. “UCLA’s ranking as the top public university in the country five years running reaffirms what we already know: that this is a place where students of all backgrounds can thrive, where we invest in and support excellent teaching and where we set students up for success after graduation,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. (Also: KCBS-TV and KNBC-TV.)

Progress report on Hollywood’s antiracism push | Los Angeles Times

Inclusion gaps remain, especially behind the scenes, as we wrote. People of color accounted for 25% of the directors for 2020’s top films, according to data from UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report. Though that was up significantly from the prior year, UCLA Dean of Social Sciences Darnell Hunt explained to me that the pandemic probably skewed the data.

Extreme flooding to increase as temperatures rise | Washington Post

“There is extensive evidence that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme precipitation events around the world, but much less evidence that flood events have increased over the same period,” wrote Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at University of California at Los Angeles and a co-author of the paper. “This new research demonstrates how climate change could actually have divergent effects for very large but rare floods versus smaller but more common floods,” he said.

The godmother of the digital image | New York Times

“The Daubechies wavelets are smooth, well balanced, not too spread out and easy to implement on a computer,” Terence Tao, a mathematician at the University of California, Los Angeles, says. He was a Princeton grad student in the 1990s and took courses from Daubechies. (He won the Fields Medal in 2006.) Daubechies wavelets, he says, can be used “out of the box” for a wide variety of signal-processing problems.

As schools reopen, quarantines are still necessary | CNN

“Kids who are sick shouldn’t be in school, and kids who’ve had a known exposure do need to quarantine until we know for sure that they’re not infected — and more importantly that they’re not infectious,” Shira Shafir, associate professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told CNN.

L.A. police officers sue over vaccine mandate | Guardian

Christina Ramirez, a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) biostatistics professor and public health expert, said she was not surprised to learn of low vaccination rates among police. Other first responders, including some nurses, had argued against mandates by pointing at high levels of infections last year, she explained. Research had shown that infections have led to strong immunity, she noted, though the CDC recommends people get vaccinated regardless. (UCLA’s Vickie Mays is also quoted.)

Voter turnout for the recall election | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“According to the data on returned ballots, 36% of all ballots have been returned, as of today. So, registered Democrats have returned over 2 million more ballots than Republicans. And right now, Democrats have a higher turnout rate. And that’s 39% to 36%,” said UCLA’s Michael Rios.

Increasing the number of women firefighters | San Francisco Examiner

“There’s just not a critical mass of women,” said Corinne Bendersky, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who researches diversity, equity, and inclusion in firefighting. “The sense of isolation is just a numerical reality in most departments.”

How California will handle unpaid utility bills | Sacramento Bee

A May 2021 report from UCLA researchers on unpaid residential water and electric bills in Los Angeles found that utility debt is unevenly distributed, with Black, Latinx, and low-income neighborhoods facing the greatest utility debt burden.

Giving renters more ways to charge electric vehicles | Los Angeles Business Journal

“People who want to buy EVs, if they can’t charge at home, where else do they charge?” said Rajit Gadh, director of UCLA’s Smart Grid Energy Research Center … “If you just look around you as you drive through Santa Monica and neighborhoods where you used to have single-family homes, you have multifamily buildings going up,” Gadh said. “It is absolutely essential that we all work toward the problem of multiunit dwelling charging.”

California Senate: State can keep COVID outbreak details secret | Mercury News & East Bay Times

“The sky has not fallen,” said Kevin Riley, the director of the Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program at UCLA. “Businesses have not had to shutter their doors because they’ve had their names out there.”

California recall could change state, national politics | KPBS-TV

“One need only look at states like Arizona, Georgia and Florida for the role of a governor who’s anti-science in dealing with the pandemic,” said Sonja Diaz, founder of the UCLA Latino Politics & Policy Initiative. Diaz also said while Newsom has been willing to increase state spending to deal with the pandemic, a Republican governor would be likelier to cut spending.

More evidence that stress raises blood pressure | HealthDay News

“Although all of these hormones are produced in the adrenal gland, they have different roles and mechanisms to influence the cardiovascular system, so it is important to study their relationship with hypertension and cardiovascular events, individually,” [Dr. Kosuke] Inoue said in a journal news release. He is also affiliated with the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Finding out which COVID variant infected you | WebMD

In addition, [UCLA’s Dr. Timothy] Brewer says, treatments are the same for all COVID-19 patients, regardless of the variant. “There would have to be some clinical significance for there to be a good reason to give this information,” he says. “That would mean we would be doing something different treatment-wise depending on the variant. As of now, that is not the case.”