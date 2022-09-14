UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Brains, guts and mental health | Los Angeles Times

Now, hundreds of researchers around the world are trying to figure out how the connection works and what it might mean for the treatment of mental health disorders. “We’re in the middle of a paradigm shift in medicine, where the brain is being reintegrated back into the rest of the body,” Dr. Emeran A. Mayer, the director of UCLA’s G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience, told me.

Silvia Forni is new director of Fowler Museum | Los Angeles Times

The Fowler Museum at UCLA has a new director, Silvia Forni, the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture has announced. Forni comes to the museum from the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. She replaces Marla Berns, who retired last year after steering the museum for two decades. (Forni and UCLA’s Brett Steele are quoted; UCLA’s Erica Jones is cited.)

A new virus to worry about: EV-D68 | Los Angeles Times

Health officials are warning doctors about another contagious virus that, in rare cases, can send children to the hospital or lead to permanent paralysis … Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said tactics to protect against EV-D68 infection are common sense: washing hands and staying at home if sick. “If the child gets sicker than a normal cold, they should be seen” by a healthcare provider, Kim-Farley said.

Buildings burn as winds fan Sierra Nevada fire | NBC News

Dramatic aerial video from KCRA showed air tankers dumping payloads of brightly colored retardant over giant smoke columns as the fire appeared to make a run toward the community of Foresthill, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist and wildfire expert at UCLA. Swain said large pyrocumulonimbus clouds — which can generate thunder, lightning and tornado-force winds — appeared to be building on the fire’s flanks in the breezy, record-dry conditions.

Do ‘food sensitivity’ tests work? | New York Times

Manufacturers claim that with several drops of blood or a few plucked hairs, they can identify the foods that are causing your discomfort … But in general, many of the studies that have reported positive results for food sensitivity tests have been small and often lacked proper control groups, said Dr. Lin Chang, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

UCLA math genius Terence Tao is Australian of the Year | ABC Radio

Today, Professor Tao, a mathematician at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is anything but the type of person to haughtily declare his genius. Despite routinely being dubbed the “Mozart of maths” in media articles, the 47-year-old speaks of his accomplishments with deep modesty, almost diffidence — but they are undeniable, nonetheless. (Tao is quoted.)

A journey through Morocco’s vanishing oases | Washington Post

“When the palm tree dies, the oasis is gone,” said Aomar Boum, an anthropologist at the University of California, Los Angeles focused on the Middle East and North Africa. “These traditional settlements are connected to dynasties and histories and are left with no one to take care of them.”

One app is especially bad for teens’ sleep | HealthDay News

The issue with YouTube in particular may be that it’s so easy to finish one video and click on a related one, said Dr. Alon Avidan, director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center. Even homework done on screens late at night can be harmful, added Avidan, who reviewed the findings.

Ordinance targets false advertising by pregnancy centers | City News Service

A proposed law that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services is expected to come before the Los Angeles City Council soon, after it was moved along by a council committee today … Around 6,200 people are now projected to travel to Los Angeles County each year for abortion care, according to a UCLA study published in June. The study was based on the likelihood that 26 states would ban nearly all abortions after the court’s decision.

Pesticides may increase cancer risk in children | Medical Xpress

Past research has shown that pesticide exposure increases the risk of cancer. Now, UCLA-led research has exposed which specific pesticides increase the risk of retinoblastoma — a rare eye tumor — in children … “What’s important is looking at specific bad actors and identifying them,” said Julia Heck, an adjunct associate professor in the department of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who studies environmental causes of childhood cancers.