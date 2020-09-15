UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA has been selected the No. 1 public university in the nation for the fourth year in a row and is the only UC campus to break into the top 20 of an overall national ranking of institutions of higher education by U.S. News & World Report. (Rankings: U.S. News & World Report. Additional coverage: KNBC-TV and KABC-TV.)

“On one hand, Disney supports Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movement and has been responsive to calls for inclusion by making a movie like ‘Mulan’ with an all-Asian cast and a female director,” said Michael Berry, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “On the other, it has to be very careful on the topic of human rights in China. That’s business, of course, but it’s also hypocritical, and it makes some people angry.”

“The running joke is, you know, we used to have Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and now we just have Day, Day, Day, Day, Day,” said Dean Buonomano, a professor of behavioral neuroscience at the University of California at Los Angeles, in May. “We’ve sort of lost our mental landmarks or temporal boundaries for days.”

The report’s conclusions rest on research by Manuel Pastor, director of the USC Equity Research Institute, and Gary Segura, dean of UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, who were its primary authors. The two researchers and their teams traced current inequities to the lack of effective reforms after the Watts riots, “white flight” that led to further segregation of South L.A., the disproportionate effect of the county’s de-industrialization on Black Angelenos, followed by the impacts of the Great Recession.

“I think that we’re watching a perfect storm for more spread of the virus. We know that this virus spreads more efficiently indoors. We know that wearing a mask makes a difference,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:35 mark. Rimoin was also quoted by Men’s Journal.)

“It might be that he thinks potential swing voters might not want to see them come out too strong on climate change,” said Sean Hecht, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA. “It’s a bit puzzling because Biden has put together a plan that has a lot of good things in it, and a lot of good people worked on it,” Hecht said. “But it has not been a major kind of general campaign issue. It is surprising, because it is an issue that is attractive to a lot of young people.”

Michael Jerrett, a professor of environmental sciences at UCLA, said for the same reason it could be damaging for professional athletes to compete in these conditions, other healthy adults should avoid intense exercise in the affected areas.

“When you add COVID, extreme heat, wildfires and air pollution all together, they’re all detrimental to public health, and it just makes things worse,” said Yifang Zhu, a professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who studies air pollution and its effects. “These stressors are happening at the same time. So the impact is cumulative and maybe even synergistic to each other.”

Suzanne E. Paulson, Director, Center for Clean Air at the University of California at Los Angeles, said the wildfires are having an “enormous impact” on pollution for areas downwind. “There are so many fires burning, and they are taking a long time to control, so populations in many directions from the fires are being impacted,” she told Newsweek in an email.

In the midst of the state’s most destructive wildfire season, California has garnered another dubious distinction: the hottest August on record in California, according to a report from UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain… The overall record for the hottest month in California was July 2018, although the highest spikes in August 2020 were higher than the highest spikes back then, Swain said. “And the spikes we had just this past weekend in September were even higher than the spikes in August,” he said. (Swain was also quoted in the New York Times.)

It’s not guaranteed, but typically, La Nina years are drier, which not only means less rain, but a delay in the arrival of the rainy season and therefore a delayed end to the fire season. “From Central California to Southern California and wanting the fire season to end early, you probably didn’t want to roll the dice and get La Niña,” UCLA geography professor Glen MacDonald said.

[UCLA’s] Matt Barreto, who took a break from the Latino Decisions polling firm he founded to join the Democratic nominee’s campaign, [said] … increased polling “gives us the ability to look at Latino voters the same way we have been looking at white voters over the years, which is to microtarget them, break them down into different groups — those without a college degree, those who are married — we’re now bringing that level of sophistication to the Latino community,” he said.

“It used to be that everyone could agree that something like hurricanes are very dangerous phenomena,” says Elisa Long, an associate professor of decisions, operations and technology management at the University of California, Los Angeles, who led the study. “It’s really concerning that something that should not be partisan has become partisan, especially when that skepticism is manifesting in behavior that might actually harm someone.”

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Gabriel Rossman) Another thing to note is that the changes will be much less dramatic than the headlines and social-media buzz implies, both because Oscar films are already pretty diverse and because it is possible to meet the standards in ways that don’t appear on screen. Oscar films have had a healthy representation of stories about disabilities and sexuality for decades, and since 2010, the Oscars have had extremely strong racial diversity, with half the best-picture winners starring non-white leads. (Rossman was also interviewed by CNN.)

Being 10 percent overweight can increase your breast-cancer risk after menopause, since fat cells generate estrogen that can make certain cancers grow. “I advise younger patients not to put on weight now, since it will be that much harder to lose it after menopause,” says Deanna Attai, M.D., assistant professor of surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“In Washington, the idea is you’re poor because you don’t work. That’s not the issue with Latinos,” David Hayes-Bautista, a professor of medicine at UCLA, told me. “Latinos work. But they’re poor. The problem is, we don’t pay them,” he said.

“All of our emotions have a function,” Danielle Keenan-Miller, Ph.D., director of the UCLA psychology clinic and associate adjunct professor of psychology at UCLA, tells SELF. With guilt, it’s an alarm that you’re stepping outside of your value system in some way. When it comes to COVID-19, guilt about your actions might signal that you feel you’re taking unnecessary risks.

UCLA researchers announced Thursday that they saw an increase of patients dealing with coughs and acute respiratory failure in its hospitals and clinics in late December, which suggests that the virus could have been circulating months before the U.S. confirmed its first definitive cases… “The pandemic has really highlighted our need for agile health care analytics that enable real-time symptom and disease surveillance using electronic health records data,” said UCLA Health’s Dr. Michael Pfeffer. (Also: Los Angeles Magazine, Forbes and Gizmodo.)

While it’s true that hours spent staring at your screens can cause all those problems, the blue light isn’t to blame, says Anne L. Coleman, M.D., president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and professor of ophthalmology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The literature shows there is no evidence of any harm from blue light to the eyes,” Coleman says, “and there’s no evidence that shows blue-blocking lenses or filters make any difference at all.”