Rethinking California’s century-old recall law | New York Times

“That is the bigger problem here,” said Jim Newton, a historian and lecturer on public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has written biographies of the governors Earl Warren and Jerry Brown. “It’s not whether Gavin Newsom gets 51 percent or we have Gov. Larry Elder. That’s important, but the general premise that the initiative, referendum and recall are intended to curb the influence of powerful special interests has been tipped entirely on its head and it has now become the tool of special interests.”

Shifting voter demographics and recall election | KABC-TV

“One of the exciting things of studying African American, Asian American and Latino voters is the dynamism they introduce to the American electorate,” said UCLA’s Natalie Masuoka. (UCLA’s Sonja Diaz was also interviewed by KCRW-FM.)

How recall election could affect pandemic recovery | KCAL-TV

“I think the most important thing is we recognize that whoever is the elected leader, it’s important that they follow public health guidance and work closely with their public health departments. So I think that collaboration and cooperation is something we’re all looking for,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

How Newsom survived the recall election | Univision

“This election is the beginning of the electoral campaign of 2022 (the midterm elections) and 2024 (the possible re-election of Biden),” says Raúl Hinojosa, associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, in an interview with Univision Noticias before the preliminary results were known. “A Newsom victory would be a victory for Biden and the Democrats in general for the upcoming elections, which will be a referendum against Trumpism,” the academic added. (Translated from Spanish.)

Newsom resoundingly beats back recall effort | EdSource

“The dynamics in the spring were different, when parents were impatient,” said John Rogers, professor of education at UCLA and the director of the UCLA Institute for Democracy, Education, and Access. Now, he said, “most of the public appreciated Newsom’s encouraging vaccines and safety mandates as necessary.”

COVID nursing home deaths significantly undercounted | USA Today

Once the national tracking got underway, the reporting appears to have become more consistent, noted study author Ashvin Gandhi, an assistant professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. Complete case and death numbers from the first wave may never be known, given the shortages of COVID-19 tests that limited the ability to track the pandemic’s early course through nursing homes. “It certainly is frustrating,” Gandhi said, “that we are still now trying to recover these true counts.”

Millions started businesses during pandemic | NBC News

That’s partly because fixed costs are lower now, said Leila Bengali, economist at the UCLA Anderson Forecast. In addition, the availability of broadband, better internet speeds and tech savviness all mean it is much easier to get a business online. When the cost of starting a new business is lower, “you might expect to see more and more people starting to do that,” she said.

Biden’s vaccinate-or-test mandate | USA Today

Experts agree the vaccines are the best way to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with the delta variant, the vaccinated are five times less likely to get infected. “If you’re not infected, you’re not transmitting to anybody,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

China’s hard climate stance imperils Glasgow talks | Reuters

Alex Wang, an expert in environmental law at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the best way the United States could influence China’s climate actions was by example. “The U.S. critiques are not surprising and point to real areas where China needs to do better,” he said. “But the United States has also not done nearly enough. One of the best ways the United States could exert pressure now is by taking decisive and durable climate action at home.”

Is a prior COVID infection as good as a vaccine? | CalMatters

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Jeffrey Klausner and Dr. Noah Kojima) Many think that California will endorse COVID-19 vaccine passports as private venues, workplaces, academic programs and governments are now requiring proof of vaccination. While the intentions might be good, it will be extremely important for governing bodies to determine what is considered COVID-19 immune and COVID-19 vaccine exempt.

‘No one is okay’ is a mantra for good reason | Teen Vogue

“Starting with millennials, but certainly up to Gen Z, we’re going through this incredible letdown, a sort of long-term disappointment and disillusionment with the package that we were sold labeled ‘America,’” Norma Mendoza-Denton, professor of anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Teen Vogue. “And in that package was endless progress, democracy and freedom, and the pursuit of happiness. And that — especially the endless progress package — has really soured.”

Are acai bowls sugar-bombs from hell? | MEL Magazine

Overall, Dana Hunnes, dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life,” says acai bowls are a good choice. “Acai is extremely healthy — lots of antioxidants, healthy fats and fiber,” she explains.

Extreme heat can endanger expectant moms, infants | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

California and several western states just experienced their hottest summer on record, and this issue will likely worsen with climate change. Although the human body can tolerate heat well, extreme temperatures become a concern the older someone gets. That’s because the cardiovascular system deteriorates as it ages, according to Alan Barreca, an associate professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

COVID transmission risks rise when giving birth | Scienmag

A new UCLA-led study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology involving faculty at UCLA Health’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (MAE) in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering reveals that respiratory emissions produced during the labor and vaginal delivery process can increase the risk of respiratory disease transmission. (UCLA’s Dr. Rashmi Rao is interviewed.)

Did China get it right on video games? | Wall Street Journal

“There is merit in the short run to China’s new restrictions on video game use. Too much time spent playing these games can be damaging to users’ physical and mental health. American parents might even be a bit envious of their Chinese counterparts, who now have a central authority that assumes the role of bad cop and relieves them of a difficult aspect of parenting,” said UCLA’s Sunay Bhat.