UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“I think you have to recognize that there is a center in this country that doesn’t believe the last election was stolen, that wants fair, common sense approaches to fixing our election problems. It starts with recognizing that we have problems, recognizing that it’s not just about elections being run in a fair way, but also, people having confidence that they’re run in a fair way,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen (approx. 2:20 mark).

Professor of education John Rogers heads the UCLA Institute for Democracy, Education and Access. His research shows that more and more, political rhetoric is seeping into schools. Rogers identifies a few inflection points: the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the 2020 global uprising following the police murder of George Floyd. (Rogers was interviewed - approx. :40 mark.)

Most such cases are brought against people accused of some other crime as well, said Adam Winkler, a constitutional law professor and expert in gun policy at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. “It’s relatively rare to prosecute someone for being a substance abuser in possession of firearms, absent other criminal activity, or unusual circumstances,” he said. (UCLA’s Harry Litman was also quoted by USA Today.)

A study published in the journal Addiction on Thursday by UCLA found that the share of overdoses involving a combination of fentanyl and stimulants increased by more than 50-fold — from .6% (235 deaths) to 32.3% (34,429 deaths) — between 2010 and 2015. “We’re now seeing that the use of fentanyl together with stimulants is rapidly becoming the dominant force in the U.S. overdose crisis,” said lead author Joseph Friedman, an addiction researcher at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, in a press release.

To Chelsea Shover, an epidemiologist and health services researcher at UCLA, that raised additional questions. “It is baffling that if someone suspected a fentanyl overdose, they wouldn’t do a urine screen for fentanyl,” she said. “Based on that description of lethargy starting more than 40 [minutes] after exposure, it doesn’t sound like a fentanyl overdose to me. The symptoms of a fentanyl overdose typically start within minutes of exposure.”

Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease physician-scientist at UCLA Health, told ABC News that he recommends people get the updated vaccine to also prevent long-term complications including blood clots and long COVID-19, because they can occur even when a person has mild symptoms.

According to research from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, living in a disadvantaged neighborhood can affect food choices, weight gain and even the microstructure of the brain … “We found that neighborhood disadvantage was associated with differences in the fine structure of the cortex of the brain. Some of these differences were linked to higher body mass index and correlated with high intake of the trans-fatty acids found in fried fast food,” said Arpana Gupta, Ph.D., co-Director of the Goodman-Luskin Center and Director of the Neuroimaging Core. (UCLA’s Dr. Lisa Kilpatrick was also quoted.)

The result has been an unequal distribution of bad air for decades. “We see quite a consistent pattern that Black and Latinx people are exposed to higher levels of air pollution, particularly localized pollution,” said Michael Jerrett, professor and chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences in the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA.

Eye doctors say the recalls are definitely something to pay attention to. “They’re concerning,” Dr. Vivian Shibayama, an optometrist at UCLA Health, tells Yahoo Life. “But they’re also good because people are reporting them, and the FDA is now alert.”

A report by the UCLA Labor and Occupational Safety and Health program in 2020 found that 85% of domestic workers surveyed experienced musculoskeletal injuries, and that many injuries common in the workforce could be avoided with regulatory protections such as use of proper equipment like long-handled tools to limit bending and reaching.