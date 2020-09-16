UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Long-term exposure to the tiny particles in polluted air increases the risk of asthma, lung disorders, heart attacks and strokes. But even short-term exposure can lead to more respiratory problems, as Yifang Zhu, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told my colleague Sanam Yar.

“If there is a component failure on a portion of a line that has been buried it can take much longer to locate and fix,” Eric Fournier, said research director at the California Center for Sustainable Communities at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Alternatively, if there is a need for expanded capacity on such a line then this can become a much more costly issue to address.”

While the report was an appropriate first step in dissecting the issue, Beate Ritz, a professor of epidemiology and environmental health at UCLA, said a deeper investigation would require interviewing Staten Island residents about their lifestyles, jobs, experiences living near the landfill and medical histories, all factors that can play a role in causing cancer.

“I don’t know that it makes sense for any voter to be enthusiastic about a product that is not clear and is not marketed to them. One of the things about the Latino vote is it seems like it’s expected,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz.

“Putin really has Lukashenko where he’s always wanted him. He’s weak, dependent,” said Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science and Russia specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles… “He can’t even think about looking to the West… to pressure Putin,” Mr. Treisman said. “So, he relies on Putin’s support and he knows that what happens in future is going to depend much more on Putin than on him.”

“This is the crux of the issue. Just having a vaccine that is safe and effective is step one in the process of being able to get the world vaccinated. If you think about just the logistics of getting these vaccines to the places where they will be distributed, it’s going to be massive,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“This study will give us the ability to answer important questions about COVID-19 and the impact it has had on the course of patients with cancer,” said UCLA co-principal investigator Dr. Beth Karlan, vice chair of women’s health research in the obstetrics and gynecology department in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of cancer population genetics at the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center.

Along with the flu, looking at increases for other viruses in your area including RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and parainfluenza can make it easier to interpret symptoms, says James Cherry, a professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles. “You have to think about epidemiology and what else is around now,” he says.

Now, researchers at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA have discovered a molecular process that controls the rate at which nerves grow both during embryonic development and recovery from injury throughout life. The study, led by senior author Samantha Butler and published in the Journal of Neuroscience, used experiments with mice to show that it is possible to accelerate peripheral nerve growth by manipulating this molecular process. The finding could inform the development of therapies that reduce the time it takes for people to recover from nerve injuries.