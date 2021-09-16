UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting Latino diversity | Insider

Laura Gómez, author of the book “Inventing Latinos: A New Story of American Racism” and a professor of law at University of California, Los Angeles, said she thinks so. Changing the name from Hispanic Heritage Month to Latino History Month, in her view, would help crystallize what the month is about: honoring Latinos and drawing attention to the historical and cultural narratives about Latino communities that have often been effaced.

California COVID cases dropping | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think it’s been a very tough … spring and summer, with so much of the delta variant and the transmission across the state. So these are definitely great data. Certainly a breath of fresh air for this long summer. I think it’s important to note that things are moving in the right direction,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson.

Many police upset about vaccine mandates | Newsweek

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, added that vaccines mandates would not have been necessary if enough people were inoculated, especially with the Delta variant driving up cases. “Had there been this voluntary acceptance and recognition of the value of vaccination, mandates would not have been required, because greater than 95 percent of the people who have gone ahead and voluntarily been vaccinated,” he told Newsweek.

COVID transmission risks rise when giving birth | City News Service

Transmission risks for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases rise during labor with patients’ heavier breathing, according to a study released today by a UCLA-led research team … “The research shows how quickly and far the respiratory particles produced during labor and delivery can travel,’’ said Dr. Rashmi Rao, an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics-gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and corresponding author of the study.

Traffic noise increases risk of dementia | Independent (U.K.)

Professor Beate Ritz, an epidemiologist at California University in Los Angeles, who was not involved, described the study as “comprehensive.” She said … “Noise might also affect the risk of other chronic disorders, such as high blood pressure, through which noise contributes indirectly to dementia risk.”

Experts question drug regulation standards | Medical Xpress

Meanwhile, industry supports the use of surrogate endpoints, claiming it is too expensive to go back to approvals based on clinically important endpoints. But Jerome Hoffman, professor emeritus at the UCLA Medical Center says: “The final economic cost of approving and using harmful drugs is actually far greater than the cost of demanding better studies at the outset.”