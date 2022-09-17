UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Nominees: National Book Awards | Los Angeles Times

Newcomers to the prize dominated the nonfiction category as well. Among those on the longlist is UCLA professor Kelly Lytle Hernández, for “Bad Mexicans,” a riveting account of how the 1910 Mexican Revolution was plotted by rebels living in the American South and West.

Our pets are part of the climate problem | CNN

According to a 2017 study, feeding dogs and cats creates the equivalent of around 64 million tons of carbon dioxide in the US each year. That’s roughly the same impact as 13.6 million cars on the road. And, if our furry friends formed a separate country, it would rank 5th in global meat consumption behind China, the US, Brazil and Russia, according to UCLA professor and author of that study Gregory Okin.

Religious bosses and employee health care | New York Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Lindsay Wiley) A federal judge ruled last week that requiring employers to cover PrEP, a medication that helps people at high risk for H.I.V. avoid infection, violates religious liberty because these employers perceive the drug to encourage gay and extramarital sex by making it safer. The ruling suggested extreme skepticism ‌toward‌ the benefits of health care regulation.

Animal conservation efforts can pose ethical questions | New York Times

An ambitious project of more than 100 scientists led by biologist Brad Shaffer at UCLA is currently working to catalog the genomes of about 230 animal and plant species across California. The goal is to create a map of the state’s genetic diversity and identify hot spots: Areas of high diversity that should be prioritized for protection, or of low diversity that might need a boost from assisted breeding programs. (Shaffer is quoted.)

The new omicron booster | NBC’s “Today”

“There’s no reason at all to expect that this would be different or somehow give you some bad new side effects that we don’t know about,” Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY.

When celebrities try to repair their image | USA Today

From a PR standpoint, McPherson says [actor Shia] LaBeouf “is getting his moment of public redemption,” the likely result of a stellar crisis management team juxtaposed with public disdain toward Wilde. But this double standard is indicative of a larger issue with sexism in Hollywood, warns Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. Men, she says, are held to a “much lower standard” than women, in what she calls the “ongoing perennial purity standard.”

Can multivitamins boost cognition in older adults? | CNN

“It’s well-known that those with cardiovascular risk factors could have lower levels in their blood of vitamins and minerals. So supplementing those vitamins and minerals could improve cardiovascular health and, by virtue of that, improve cognitive health — and we know that there’s a strong connection between cardiovascular health and brain health,” said Dr. Keith Vossel, a professor of neurology and director of the Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Research and Care at the University of California, Los Angeles.

California: Rain, wildfires and drought | San Francisco Chronicle

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a tweet that powerful winds will blast through Northern California on Saturday and Sunday, which could cause wildfires to grow before they abate. “If we can get through the (southwest) wind event, things will likely be looking much better (for the) Mosquito Fire by Monday,” Swain tweeted.

California: Oceans rise, beachside houses fall | USA Today

A decade later, a UCLA report warned that Johnson’s story will not be unique: Tens of thousands of people who live along California’s coast may be forced to flee in coming decades as climate change leads to rising seas and makes swaths of the state’s iconic coast uninhabitable.

Teens falling prey to fentanyl-spiked drugs | KCRW-FM

A 15-year-old student at Hollywood’s Bernstein High School has died of a fentanyl overdose after taking a pill she likely thought was Percocet. Nine other LAUSD students have overdosed in the last few weeks … More than 1,100 teens died from a drug overdose last year in the U.S., more than twice the amount in 2019, according to a UCLA study from April.

How Amazon has transformed SoCal’s Ontario | Consumer Reports

Environmental regulations helped clear out the heavy, gray smog that Bekendam and other longtime [Ontario] residents recalled from the 1960s and ’70s. But warehouses have once again deteriorated air quality, activists say … About 70 percent of children under 10 in San Bernardino County suffered from asthma in 2020, according to public health data compiled by the University of California, Los Angeles.

Healthy snacks for weight loss | Parade

“A couple of tablespoons of chia seeds stirred into a non-dairy milk and then left to thicken is very satisfying, and because you have to chew it a little bit, is more satiating than a beverage!” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Jonathan and Karin Fielding School of Public Health, and author of “Recipe for Survival.”

Finding love amid war | Los Angeles Review of Books

(Review by UCLA’s Raffi Joe Wartanian) The recent release of Shahé Mankerian’s debut poetry collection “History of Forgetfulness” and Vahe Berberian’s new novel “Diary of a Dead Man” marks an important occasion for a literary culture stretching from the foothills of California to the shores of Lebanon. Both Mankerian and Berberian hail from Beirut, a city once known for its economic, social, and cultural dynamism.

Newsom signs controversial homeless ‘treatment’ bill | KPCC-FM

“From my vantage point working on the ground in mental health, I have not seen significant change in that area. I think … the CARE court is an important step forward, in that it presents an alternative to conservatorship,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 5:55 mark).

Antitrust lawsuit against Amazon | KPCC-FM

“These cases can be hard to win and hard to bring … It’s hard to find that evidence because sellers who have a lot of business on Amazon are very reluctant to go on the record and … bring evidence forward that would potentially be used against them by Amazon,” said UCLA’s Brett Hollenbeck (approx. 9:15 mark).