“It was clustered around big celebrations for the community,” Alberto Lammers, director of communications at the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute said. “It became a chance for people to know Hispanic cultures, for Latinos to get to know a community better and for the American public to understand a little better the long history of Latinos in the U.S.”

Within cities, temperatures are typically hottest in dense, low-income neighborhoods with little tree cover, where roads, buildings and parking lots soak up the sun’s rays — known as the urban heat island effect. Schools in these areas tend to be even hotter, said Kelly Turner, a heat expert at UCLA, because they have less shade and more asphalt. “Schools are basically shade deserts,” said Turner, who has studied public schools in Los Angeles and is working to quantify how much shade is enough to keep children safe.

“We have such diverse topography down here and such extreme relief,” said Glen MacDonald, a distinguished professor of geography at UCLA. “And many of these areas are not serviced by roads despite the fact that we are within sight of Los Angeles.”

“If the least you can do is stay inside and close all your windows and doors, that will substantially reduce your exposure,” said Suzanne Paulson, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at UCLA. “If you’re trying to exercise, try to get out of that dark orange, red and that sort of horrifying dark purple-brown color that’s used for the really high AQIs.”

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, said understanding climate change’s contribution to individual wildfires is “always difficult (if not) impossible to sort of understand … It’s not really an answerable scientific question.” Modern civilization “has a lot of sparks” that cause fires, Swain said. (Swain was also featured by KCRW 89.9-FM – approx. :40 mark.)

“If I had to select the most impactful thing that you as one individual can do on a daily basis to help both your own health and the health of the planet as a whole, that would be to look at your next meal, your plate because the foods that we eat actually contribute one-third of all greenhouse gases on the planet. That’s even more than all the cars, planes, trains and automobiles,” said UCLA’s Dana Hunnes.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at University of California, Los Angeles, said the effort “looks shady and unethical,” but added “it is hard to say whether any laws have been broken, which would depend not only on the facts, but also the statutes and precedents under state law.”

A study by Robert Minton, now at the Fed, and Brian Wheaton at the University of California, Los Angeles, found oil can explain 16% of fluctuations in core inflation, and it takes two years for 80% of the effect to show up.

Dr. Andrew Leuchter is the director of UCLA’s TMS Clinical and Research Service, which has provided FDA-approved and off-label treatments to more than 1,000 patients. Given its solid safety profile and effectiveness at treating other complex brain-based disorders, Leuchter said that he and many other TMS clinicians believe the therapy could have benefits for conditions other than the few for which it is FDA-approved.

“Beans are in a unique category because they are a protein source, but they are also complex carbohydrates,” said Dr. Mopelola Adeyemo, a clinical nutritionist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.