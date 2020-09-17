UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. Joann Elmore, who worked on the new study, said she started looking through the records after receiving a number of emails from anxious patients in March through her clinic’s patient portal at UCLA. Patients kept asking if the cough they had in January could have been Covid-19. The UCLA physician, who also trained as an epidemiologist, said she was curious, so she started this study. (Also: SFist.)

“The carriers are having to look at other ways to grow,” said Terry Kramer, faculty director of the Easton Technology Management Center at UCLA.

“The air quality on the West Coast is terrible,” Yifang Zhu, an environmental health sciences professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s one public health crisis on top of another public health crisis.”

Karol Watson, professor of medicine/cardiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, links that to the proximity of the heart and coronary arteries to the lungs. Watson was part of a team that conducted a 2016 study published in The Lancet that looked at the effects of a variety of pollutants in six U.S. cities and discovered a link between high levels of air pollution and coronary disease.

When it comes to Halloween, “all of the guidelines suggested for day-to-day prevention of the spread of coronavirus are still in effect: social distancing, wear a mask, and proper hand-washing hygiene,” Anne Rimoin, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and expert on emerging infections and global health, previously told Parents.com. (Rimoin was also quoted in People.)

“What complicates it in this case is that there was further redistribution,” said Eugene Volokh, a professor at UCLA School of Law.… “The relatively novel legal question here is whether it is a fair use for somebody to make copies of someone else’s work in order to send it to the author and say, ‘Look, listen to it. Isn’t it great? Won’t you license it to me?’” Volokh said.

A recent report by the University of California, Los Angeles’ Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture brings that truth home in gripping fashion. Latino workers in three broad working-age populations (18-34, 35-49 and 50-69) are becoming infected at rates that skyrocketed through the summer, and over a three-month period from May 11 to Aug. 11, all three age groups experienced a nearly five-fold increase in death rates. “COVID-19 associated deaths are burning their way through the entire Latino working-age population,” wrote the study’s authors, David Hayes-Bautista and Paul Hsu, of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. (Also: National Public Radio.)

“The way that the Advocates Foundation introduces young people to golf is also a way of introducing them to a healthy lifestyle. The reasoning behind introducing young people to golf… golf today is not as diverse as it could be. So the idea is for young people to become exposed to the sport and also to prepare, and hopefully produce the next Tiger Woods,” said UCLA’s Charles Alexander.