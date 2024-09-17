UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

With the largest Latino population in the country, it’s no surprise that California would host the first mariachi with academic and professional training outside of Mexico. That’s why UCLA started its own called Mariachi de Uclatlán, a group made up of students — both graduate and undergrads — and is the first ensemble of its kind to be created at an academic university. (UCLA’s Bobby Alvarez, Jesus Guzman, Camilia Cordero, Charlie Zheng and Saveena Patel were quoted.)

In an analysis released Monday, researchers from UCLA, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and other academic institutions and harm reduction groups collected and tested more than 170 samples of drugs that had been sold as fentanyl in Los Angeles and Philadelphia this summer. They found roughly a quarter of the drugs contained BTMPS. (UCLA’s Morgan Godvin was quoted.)

“The money that’s generated will be used to fund the things that are in the bond legislation,” said Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment Deputy Director Julia Stein at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. Stein said even though the bonds are large, they’re polling well. Because bonds — even large ones — are easier for voters to get behind than a tax increase.

Earlier this year, Metro approved a $66-million contract to upgrade its current tap-to-pay program with San Diego-based Cubic Transportation Systems. The agency didn’t publicly request bids for the contract, saying the system was too integrated in Metro to change directions, especially with the Games and the 2026 World Cup around the corner. Instead, it modified a 24-year-old contract, said Juan Matute, deputy director of UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies.

Lenders and markets have anticipated a rate cut for weeks, so “this has been priced into the market,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, faculty director of the UCLA Anderson economic forecast.

Overall prescription volumes for stimulant and antidepressant medications increased from 2019 to 2022, while prescription volume for opioids decreased, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in JAMA Network Open. Ashwini Nagappan, from University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues characterized in-person and telehealth prescribing patterns for stimulants, antidepressants, and opioids from 2019 to 2022.

A team of biologists from the University of California, Los Angeles is currently addressing this challenge by developing the first cumulative adversity index for yellow-bellied marmots. The findings are based on 62 years of continuous data collected at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Colorado, making it the second-longest study of individually marked mammals in the world. (Also: ScienceDaily.)

“The threat to older people from AMR will only increase as populations age. Now is the time to act to protect people around the world from the threat posed by AMR,” said researcher Dr. Kevin Ikuta, an assistant clinical professor of medicine with UCLA.

California should again expect to see periods of warm and dry conditions over the next month, which could contribute to an uptick in fire activity, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote in a recent blog post. “Offshore wind season has yet to begin in earnest, and if/when Santa Ana or Diablo winds occur this fall, fire risk will rise accordingly (until it rains substantially). So enjoy the next 7-10 days of low wildfire risk across most of the state,” he wrote.