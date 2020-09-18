UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

That seems to be a particular issue in California, according to a new analysis of state unemployment data by researchers at the California Policy Lab. Some of the recent flood of applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance there are from people saying they lost jobs in the early weeks of the pandemic, meaning they could be owed months’ worth of benefits, said Till von Wachter, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was an author of the Policy Lab analysis. (Also: Bay Area News Group.)

“There are two dozen fires burning right now that singularly would have been the top story on the national news 10 or 20 years ago,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, told me… “There’s almost no importance in talking about record-breaking events anymore, when talking about fires in California,” Swain said, “because we’ve broken all the records so many times that … what do they even mean anymore?”

The dense smoke is a bigger danger for anyone with a respiratory ailment such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma, and long-term exposure can contribute to heart attacks, strokes and, possibly, depression and anxiety, said Michael Jerrett, a professor at the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of California at Los Angeles.

“We do have a huge fuel problem,” said Jon Keeley, a research scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey and an adjunct professor at UCLA. ”What we’re seeing is sort of the perfect combination of everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

“Sharing prayer books or sharing yarmulkes is very likely very low risk. Having said that, if at all possible, those items should be assigned to individuals, rather than shared among multiple different people,” said UCLA’s Dr. Dan Uslan (approx. 1:20 mark).

“The flu vaccine is important in all years, but this year it’s even more important,” said Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. That applies even if you’re working from home and limiting trips and seeing no one, he said. “As much as we try to be careful, we still are going to have need sometimes of being exposed when we go out on an essential errand, even if we try to practice good physical distancing, hand-washing, et cetera,” he said.

“The number of cases filed and the number of dollars that are paid to resolve cases depends very much on where in the country you live,” said UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz.

If your friend is showing the above signs, it’s best to be direct with them, and don’t waste time. [UCLA’s Samantha] Strong recommends saying something like, “Have you had any thoughts lately about hurting yourself or ending your life?” She says, “Even though that might seem like a scary or ‘too personal’ question to ask, it could be a huge release for somebody who has been having these thoughts but has been too afraid to say them out loud.”

However, the most common reason runners get injured is because they do “too much too soon,” says Jessica Zarndt, DO, an assistant clinical professor at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. Runners can avoid injury by monitoring their own fitness level and ensuring they are not overtraining.