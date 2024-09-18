UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Latinas are making substantial contributions to the U.S. economy. The female Hispanic population contributed $1.3 trillion to gross domestic product in 2021, an increase from $661 billion in 2010, according to a recent report funded by Bank of America … “If Covid-19 couldn’t stop this growth, it’s hard to see what would,” said David Hayes-Bautista, report co-author and director of the [UCLA] Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture.

More than 39 million people could die of antibiotic-resistant infections between now and 2050, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet … Kevin Ikuta, a lead author on the study and assistant professor of clinical medicine at UCLA, said the projected 39 million deaths over the next quarter-century equates to about three deaths every minute.

Deprivation, neglect and abuse during childhood can increase a person’s long-term risk of health problems, a new study warns. “Stress is implicated in nine of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States today,” said senior researcher George Slavich, director of the UCLA Laboratory for Stress Assessment and Research. “It’s about time we take that statistic seriously and begin screening for stress in all pediatric and adult clinics nationwide.”

[Doctor] Vijaya Surampudi, an associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a quality improvement officer for UCLA Health, told Health that the study is “unique” because it includes people with obesity but not diabetes, which makes it clearer that any bone loss may be due to the medication rather than the disease.

“Visual stability is important — try to stand on one foot with your eyes closed,” said Mark Frye, the corresponding author of a paper published in Current Biology and a professor of integrative biology and physiology at UCLA. “If you want to look at interesting things, you have to briefly override the part of your vision that directs balance, and you risk falling over.”

Women with early-stage breast cancer may now take Kisqali, a medication already approved for advanced disease, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s expanded approval of the treatment, drug maker Novartis announced Tuesday. “The FDA approval of Kisqali for this early breast cancer population, including those with NO [hasn’t spread to nearby lymph nodes] disease, is a pivotal moment in improving our approach to care,” said Dr. Dennis Slamon, director of clinical and translational research at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and lead investigator on the company’s trial of the drug.

Eugene Volokh, a retired UCLA law professor who specializes in First Amendment law, said Monday almost all free speech is protected under U.S. law. A rare exception, he said, is a person who falsely shouts “fire” in a crowded theater, causing an immediate panic. Another exception, he said, is someone who aims to incite immediate violence.