COVID is still killing hundreds a day | Los Angeles Times

“As a society, we are not really fully processing what it means to lose people in the way we have,” said Vickie M. Mays, a UCLA professor in psychology and health policy and management. When people talk about death, they often think about the individual and their immediate circle, but losing elders can also mean the disappearance of languages or the disruption of communities that relied on them as caregivers, she said. “The loss of one person reverberates out. You’re looking at touching many lives.”

Mexican Independence Day in East L.A. | Los Angeles Times

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, professor of labor studies and director of the UCLA Center for Mexican Studies, said that Mexican cultural events function similarly to the celebrations of previous waves of European immigrants. German American Oktoberfests, Irish American St. Patrick’s Day parades and Italian American street processionals devoted to saints evoke ethnic and national heritages transported across oceans and replanted in North America. “In white immigrants there is a sense of belonging, of following their roots,” Rivera-Salgado said.

UCLA is best public university for veterans | KABC-TV

UCLA has won both best public university in the country, and for veterans, six times. It’s an honor for the Veterans Resource Center, which offers services for veterans interested in coming to the university, as well as current student veterans and alumni. (UCLA’s Dr. Emily Ives is interviewed.)

25 years after school shooting, a chance at parole | Associated Press

Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare and education at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has studied school violence, said public opinion around school shootings and juvenile punishment has changed a lot over the last 25 years. In the 1980s and 1990s, Astor provided therapy to children who had committed very serious crimes, including murder, but were rehabilitated and not jailed. “Today all of them would have been locked up,” he said. “But the majority went on to do good things.”

Teen overdose deaths skyrocketed during COVID | KABC-TV

“The rate of overdose deaths among U.S. teenagers nearly doubled in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rose another 20% in the first half of 2021 compared with the 10 years before the pandemic,” according to a UCLA news release on the research. “These are very concerning trends, we’ve never seen anything like this in the United States,” said Dr. Joseph Friedman, an addiction researcher at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: KCAL-TV.)

Religious schools should meet educational standards | Atlantic

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s David Myers) We understand and sympathize with the desire of Hasidim to educate children in the traditions and texts that lend meaning to their community. The ability to preserve distinct religious traditions and transmit them to the next generation is, after all, a core component of the ideal of cultural pluralism that the United States upholds.

Texas sent him to D.C. Now this migrant is thriving | New York Times

“In most big cities, including the ones where governors are shipping migrants, employers are scrambling to find workers,” said Chris Tilly, a labor economist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They are meeting a need.”

White House pushes for monkeypox funding | The Hill

“I think it’s too early to make any kind of true definitive statements on where we stand,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who has studied monkeypox for decades. “It appears that we haven’t learned anything … controlling outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics require a sustained effort over a lengthy period of time,” Rimoin said. “If we’re truly going to understand what happened and how to continue to prevent the spread of this virus, we have to put the resources in place to do so.”

Medical debt threatens people’s health, housing | Axios

In April, the Biden administration announced a push to lessen the medical debt burden on Americans. But it doesn’t address the impact of not having national health insurance or expanding Medicaid and letting wages determine the level of benefits, said Wes Yin, an economics professor at UCLA who was a co-author of the Stanford study. “The price of health care keeps on rising at dramatic rates and that has to do with provider consolidation and mergers and acquisition. That really hasn’t been shown to benefit health outcomes,” Yin told Axios.

Will California choose more housing over parking? | Slate

“The way you really get affordable housing is to get rid of parking requirements,” says [UCLA’s] Donald Shoup, the dean of parking studies and the author of “The High Cost of Free Parking” “That reduces the price of housing for everybody, not just low-income residents” … “There’s very particular circumstances in California that allow you to pull the trigger on a building with no parking, and some of those places are already free from parking rules, like San Francisco, for example,” observes Michael Manville, who studies the issue at UCLA.

Exhibition on migrants who have died in desert | Spectrum News 1

A toothbrush? Your wallet? What would you put in a backpack if you were leaving your home for a new life in another country? That is what UCLA anthropologist Jason De León has been studying. “I got the idea around 2009 to take the tools of archeology, to go out into the desert and to recover artifacts and to see whether or not these things could teach us about the social process of migration.” And so he did, collecting thousands of objects, everything from water bottles, to clothes and backpacks, even the tires the border patrol uses to smooth out the sand, so they can follow migrants’ footprints.

How healthy diets help protect brain health | Healthline

“Some metabolites are very healthy and good for us, (e.g. B12 helps in neurological function, which is why we want to make sure we get enough of it if we are vegan), and some of them are not so good for us (ribitol was an example from the study) and may negatively affect our cognition,” says Dr. Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Lack of access leads to disparities in vision health | U.S. News & World Report

Dr. Victoria Tseng, assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at UCLA Health, says a separate recently published review … had similar findings as the JAMA Ophthalmology study, concluding racial and ethnic disparities could be found in visual impairment from a variety of conditions, with the most common being higher untreated rates of refractive error, commonly known as the need for eye glasses or contact lenses. (Tseng is quoted.)

How long do new species take to evolve? | Live Science

The answer varies widely across lifeforms, “depending on taxa [type of creature] and environmental conditions,” Thomas Smith, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Live Science. It ranges from human-observable timescales to tens of millions of years.

T cells ward off aging with help from friends | The Scientist

The researchers found that when APCSs deliver their telomeres to T cells, the latter shift into stem cell-like configuration, which delays their senescence … “This paper is really fascinating,” says Anthony J. Covarrubias, an immunologist at UCLA who was not involved in the study. He says that the paper “shed[s] light on a really interesting mechanism that prevents T cells from becoming senescent.”

Plant-based milks that try to mimic dairy milk | Consumer Reports

“Soy milk typically rivals dairy milk for protein content, and soy is a complete protein that contains all the essential amino acids,” says Dana Hunnes, PhD, RD, senior clinical dietitian, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Epigenetic ‘clocks’ predict animals’ true biological age | Wired

This time a year ago, Steve Horvath was looking for pangolin DNA. The ancient scaly anteater would be a first for his collection, which was then about 200 mammals strong. “I didn’t have any of that order, which is why I desperately wanted them,” he recalled. Since the summer of 2017, Horvath, who until recently was an anti-aging researcher at UCLA, has spent as much as 10 hours a day penning emails to zoos, museums, aquariums, and laboratories.