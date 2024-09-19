UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The Kings are one of at least 59 U.S. sports franchises that accept sponsorship dollars from oil giants, or utility companies whose businesses are primarily fossil fueled, according to a survey released Thursday by the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment [at the UCLA School of Law]. (UCLA’s Evan George is quoted.)

[UCLA’s Jessica] Rett said Powell couches his comments in hypotheticals and hedges, which makes sense. If inflation rears its head again or the labor market drops off a cliff, Powell doesn’t need critics or presidential candidates saying, “Hey, you said you weren’t going to do the thing you just did!” “He has plausible deniability in case something goes wrong,” she said.

“I suspect … we would get more than one rate cut. There’s a risk, though, because as the Fed cuts rates, that could trigger more inflation. And that could backfire in the sense that, the interest rates that really affect consumers — such as mortgage rates — those are very sensitive to bond market traders and to anticipation of future inflation,” said UCLA’s Lee Ohanian (approx. 1:40 mark).

History professor James Gelvin from the University of California, Los Angeles, said indications show Israel is increasingly likely to open a second front in the conflict. “I think Israel fully well realizes that (the pager blasts) are not going to be an effective countermeasure against Hezbollah,” he told CNA’s Asia First on Thursday (Sep 19).

Tyrone Howard, a UCLA professor who studies race and education, says if these trends persist, schools will need to be more intentional about recruitment. “One year, blips happen all the time with admissions, but if the same trends exist one, two, five years then that suggests that we have a real structural problem. We want to be present in those communities. We want to reach out to churches. We want to talk to parents. We want to let these adults know that it is still possible to be at our institution,” Howard said.

Marcus Anthony Hunter, chair of African-American studies at UCLA and who helped draft Lee’s Commission on Truth, Healing and Transformation, told theGrio he “found the exchange really meaningful.” He added, “It’s the first time we’re getting answers and a discussion on record.”

“It used to be that a lot of justices were former elected officials who kind of always had, you know, a kind of hankering to get back to it. And of course, that doesn’t exist anymore,” said Stuart Banner, a UCLA legal historian and law professor. His new book, “The Most Powerful Court in the World: A History of the Supreme Court of the United States,″ will be published in November.

David Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA, says that the loss of Spanish skills among U.S. Latinos is not a recent trend, adding that cultural shaming in this country after every wave of migration from Latin America is well documented. “We go through a phenomenon that I call the ‘Latino double impostor syndrome,’” Hayes-Bautista said. “Here in the U.S., I’ve always been too Mexican to ever be considered American. I go to Mexico and I’m too American to ever be [truly] Mexican.”

According to data from UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, Pennsylvania has the 10th largest population of eligible Latino voters.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an expert on election law, said that the lawyers bringing these cases have reason to use more careful language than Trump and his allies do in discussing them. “The public messaging is aimed at trying to convince the Republican base that Democrats are trying to steal elections and there’s a lot of fraud,” Hasen said. “Once you get to court, you are subject to the rules of court, and I think you see lawyers being a lot more circumspect.”

UCLA School of Law Professor Eugene Volokh was more understanding of Trump’s rhetoric, characterizing it to Salon as “just speech, itself protected by the First Amendment” and “more comparable to other contestable claims about how ‘toxic rhetoric’ from one side or another caused an increase in political violence, and how people should stop especially harsh criticism.”